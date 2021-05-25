Vigo School board recognizes students, staff

The Vigo County School Board on Monday recognized efforts of both students and staff during the past school year.
"This [school board meeting] agenda speaks to the load the board has had to carry and navigate through COVID," said Superintendent Rob Haworth.
The board recognized the accomplishments of the Terre Haute South High School English Academic Super Bowl team, which earned a perfect 25/25 score in the preliminary round and fourth place in the statewide competition.
"All of our schools are known for various academic achievements, so winning is not unique to us," Haworth said. "Our students and staff have overcome so many challenges during this past year so this victory is special because it's a celebration of being able to return to competition again, even if it was virtual."
The board also recognized May donations that include more than $2,496 to the Backpack Program from Sugar Grove and West Vigo elementary schools and the Vigo County Education Foundation; a $2,000 donation from Novelis to Meadows Elementary School in order to purchase an indoor/outdoor makerspace cart, equipment and materials; and a $7,000 donation from United Way of the Wabash Valley to Deming Early Learning Center to provide compensation for summer work. Donations from the community also allowed VCSC staff in May to enjoy lunch from a local restaurant in appreciation for their dedication and hard work.
In addition, Grand Traverse Pie Company will sponsor a community literacy day on June 21 when 10% of sales will be donated to support the VCSC literacy program. The restaurant will once again conduct the Hunger Free Summer program by donating all proceeds from apple pie sales between June 10 and Sept. 6.
"This community surrounds our staff and students," Haworth said, "and we're very appreciative to have so much support."
In other business, the school board moved to grant permission to deem old music equipment obsolete. Last year, the board approved the purchase of new instruments when old instruments were identified as being no longer of value.
"These old instruments have been repaired numerous times. They can now be removed from inventory and classroom use, then be traded in for future credit," said Donna Wilson, chief financial officer.
Tom Balitewicz, director of student services, also gave an update on the number of COVID-19 pandemic cases in the school corporation. There were zero new cases this week, which hasn't happened since the second week of March 2020. Vaccine clinics are planned at all three high schools.
"We have only one COVID-positive staff member with three staff members in quarantine and eight COVID-positive students with 52 students in quarantine," he said.
