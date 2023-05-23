The Vigo County School Board has reached an agreement with the new superintendent candidate on a contract, the board said Tuesday morning at a press conference.
The base salary will be $195,000, with the start date being July 1. The initial contract is for three years. No name has been released at this time.
The Gateway compensation package is $253,393, which includes stipends, incentives and insurance.
As required by law, the contract has been posted on the Vigo County School Corporation's website on the main page.
The board will conduct a public meeting on the contract at 6 p.m. June 2 in the administration building.
The board and candidate reached agreement late Monday night.
As people review the contract, Lore said she hopes people will think about the school district as "being at a crossroads. We are choosing the direction we will go together."
The board's vision is for the district to be competitive and driven by excellence, she said.
The contract represents an effort to attract top talent "in this critical leadership role. It is also our response to a highly competitive market," Lore said.
She outlined the basic compensation package.
•Base salary: $195,000.
•A $2,000 stipend pending a successful evaluation.
•An incentive option that is also pending satisfactory completion of board approved goals, $10,000.
•Insurance and retirement contributions.
Those are figures the state uses in its Gateway compensation report and when totaled adds up to $253,393.
"This is $10,000 higher than the previous superintendent's basic compensation package," Lore said.
She noted that last year, there was an additional delayed compensation for retirement in that basic package. The Gateway dashboard will show a higher number for the last superintendent because the district had to do a deferred payment into that account.
She pointed out that $12,000 of the package requires the new superintendent to meet specific goals,
•The board has also agreed to an annual car allowance of $8,000, not included in the state's calculation of basic compensation.
This story will be updated.
