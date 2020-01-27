By a 6-0 vote, the Vigo County School Board approved a sweeping set of spending reductions Monday night totaling about $4.2 million.
Among the major changes, the three-phase spending reduction plan calls for three fewer elementary schools, selling the downtown administration building, a one-year pause in school bus purchases for 2020 and a redesign of alternative education.
“What happened tonight is we received permission to go ahead and get the ball rolling on some of these things,” Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said after the meeting.
McLean Education Center would no longer offer alternative education under the proposal, effective in 2020-21. The district will form an alternative education transition committee.
Board member Jackie Lower was out of state and did not attend the meeting.
The board approved all three phases, but will revisit Phase 3 at a future time “at a point where we have an understanding if our first two phases were successful,” said Superintendent Rob Haworth.
One change from the original proposal includes removing a 4.75% pay cut for central administrative staff; instead, the district plans to save money in that area by reducing two additional administrators, or six total (up from four). The reduction in administrators will be through retirement/resignation.
“The VCSC can realize deeper, long-term savings by reducing the overall number of administrators, and those responsibilities will be absorbed by current staff,” according to a district news release.
Haworth will still take a $20,000 cut in compensation.
The one-year pause in the bus replacement plan is expected to save $1.7 million, rather than the previously given figure of $1.5 million.
Officials say the cuts are in response to VCSC’s deficit spending, which totaled $7.2 million in 2019.
Board president Hank Irwin sought to address concerns related to changes in alternative education and the discontinuation of programs at McLean. Alternative education will be redesigned and hosted at Booker T. Washington High School and Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
Irwin said, “Of all the proposed budget cuts, we have had the most citizen feedback on this topic.” He said the board has “put a tremendous amount of thought into this decision.”
It’s not simply a consolidation where students are moved from one school to another without changing programming, Irwin said. “The goal of the board is to create an all new alternative education program” for the school district and “to take the best of both programs and use those ideas to create a new program that works for our students.”
The program may have a new name. Irwin said the district will invite input from staff, students and former students “who know what has worked well in the past with these two programs.”
The spending reduction plan calls for closing two elementary schools in Phase 2, and potentially a third in Phase 3. An elementary school consolidation task force made up of teachers, administrators, staff and citizens will be formed this year. Riley emphasized there will be no school closings in the 2020-21 academic year.
Yet another component of the plan is the sale of the administration building in Phase 2. Another Phase 3 component involves moving Covered Bridge Special Education District to a VCSC-owned facility, once the Covered Bridge lease ends.
When revenue enhancements are added, the total comes to about $5.7 million in spending cuts and added revenue.
Other than Irwin’s comments — and Haworth summarizing the cuts — there was no board discussion of the spending reduction plan.
During a public comment period, Leah Myers said she watched the closing of Chauncey Rose Middle School, which her daughter had attended. “The task of closing two to three elementary schools is going to be incredibly difficult and emotionally charged,” she said.
She asked that the elementary school task force that is formed to make recommendations on consolidation “be inclusive and open to any and all who wish to participate.” Often citizens don’t get to participate in those kinds of task forces. “I’d like to see that change and I’d definitely like to volunteer,” she said.
Haworth said the intent is to make the elementary task force comprehensive.
Board approves retroactive pay
The board also approved retroactive pay for teachers by a 6-0 vote; retroactive pay has been a feature of all teacher contracts in recent memory, Riley said.
Another change would make the minimum salary $38,500 for returning teachers who have been with the district for at least one year. The district’s minimum salary for a brand new teacher is $38,000.
The revisions in the teacher contract total $1.1 million, made possible when the district learned its cash balance was $16.2 million rather than the $13.5 million originally forecasted.
During the meeting, Haworth thanked the teachers’ bargaining team for its patience. “I want to extend my apologies and my thank you” to both the teacher and administrative bargaining teams. “It was a tough situation but I hope we have corrected that problem,” he said.
Mark Lee, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association, said after the meeting, “We are very happy the board approved it and Dr. Haworth took it forward. It’s something we thought should have been done during bargaining. We shouldn’t have had to go back and ask for it. But we’re glad to have it now.”
Riley said in an interview that original cash balance forecasts of $13.5 million were inaccurate. Haworth learned of the inaccurate forecast just before the Jan. 6 board meeting — which is why he asked the board not to vote on the spending reductions at that time.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
