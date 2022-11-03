Vigo County School Board member Rosemarie Scott says she was denied access to an elementary school classroom when she wanted to check on a parental concern about a high student count in a functional special education class.
Functional classes are for students with the most severe cognitive deficits. The students learn skills necessary to develop and live independently.
Scott, who is up for re-election, went to Farrington Grove Elementary Thursday morning to look into the concerns raised by parent Erin Withers at a candidate forum Tuesday evening.
Scott said the school principal contacted administration, who said she could not visit the classroom.
Scott said Teresa Stuckey, executive director of elementary education, and Michael Cox, director of human resources, told her she could not visit the classroom as it would be against board policy.
"I did not ask to observe. I asked to be able to stand in the doorway and count heads. That's all," Scott said. "If I can see through the window, I don't have to go in the room."
She said she was not aware of such a board policy and wanted a copy.
The Tribune-Star contacted the administration for its response.
Board vice president Amy Lore said she was asked to respond to the matter by administration "because we thought it was a board issue, and it should come from the board." Board president Stacy Killion was out of town and not immediately available.
Lore referred to the current policy on "school board ethics" that was approved in August. It was part of a lengthy, overall policy book update that involved the board policy committee, school attorneys and Neola, an educational consulting firm that works with school districts in several states to create and update school policies.
The policy in question is under the heading, "A board member should maintain desirable relations with the superintendent of schools and his/her staff by ... "
One of the bullet listings under it states, "referring all complaints to the proper administrative office and by discussing them only at a regular meeting after failure of administrative solution."
According to Lore, "The understanding is that if we get a complaint from a constituent ... we take that to Rob (Superintendent Haworth) first, and if we want to do a visit we can coordinate that through administrative channels."
In addition, Lore said, administrative guidelines complement the policy. An observation of a teacher's class by someone not school personnel "is supposed to be done with the consent of the building administrator [the principal] and the teacher involved," Lore said.
It's best practice for board members who want to visit a classroom to call in advance, organize that with the principal, make sure the teacher is aware and give them 24 hours notice, Lore said.
Lore forwarded that information to Scott.
"What she wanted to do is completely fine, but we have ways we are supposed to act and ways we are supposed to do that," Lore said.
Such matters have been worked out with the teachers association, Lore said. That is why the principal made the calls and why administration responded the way it did, she said.
Scott said she only wanted to count student numbers and not observe the class; she was aware of protocols for a class observation. Her next step is to discuss the overcrowding concern with Haworth, she said Thursday afternoon.
The bigger picture, Scott said, is that this is the second time she has been contacted by parents related to overcrowding in a special education classroom.
Parent's concerns
Withers, whose children previously attended the now closed Meadows Elementary, told candidates her son is in a functional classroom at Farrington Grove with 15 children, one teacher and six other adults. She has been told the classroom has 736 square feet.
"It's overcrowded," Withers said Thursday.
The school has another functional special education classroom with 15 children, she said. The school doesn't have room for another functional classroom to lessen the student count, Withers said she has been told.
She has another child at Davis Park Elementary in a functional classroom that has eight children.
Withers, who lives on the Clay/Vigo county line, does not want the children in the same class because "they need time and space to thrive on their own." Her son also has a strong connection with his Farrington Grove teacher.
Her children attend Vigo County schools on permit since they are out-of-county. Both are severely nonverbal and autistic, Withers said.
"This is exactly why Meadows should not have been closed," Withers said.
But the issue Thursday is "the fact that you have a school board member with a badge not allowed to go into the school. They say she can go after hours. They don't want her to see how crowded it is," Withers said.
Additional information
Stuckey provided some additional information late Thursday afternoon, based on Farrington Grove records.
- Last spring's projections for the special education functional programs at Farrington Grove Elementary were 18 students for the two programs, with two of those students not anticipated to attend.
- Through the summer, there were no indications that numbers would be of concern.
- During the early weeks of school, additional children moved into the program and numbers swelled to more than expected, but the numbers are still within the 3:1 traditional ratio.
- The corporation ratio is based on all staff, including education assistants and caregivers in the classroom. "Although Farrington Grove fits this model, the composition of each classroom is considered and we are currently seeking additional staff to address teacher concerns," Stuckey wrote in an email.
- In early October, teachers and administrators collaborated to develop solutions maximizing the learning environment for all students and staff.
- Administration has provided resources and suggestions for optimizing instructional space and strategies.
- Moving students on grandfathered out-of-county permits to schools where ratios are lower is a possible solution, as well as not accepting out of county permits for functional classrooms.
- Programming and projections for next fall are being examined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.