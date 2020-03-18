Vigo School Board meets tonight

The Vigo County School Board will conduct its regular business meeting at 6 p.m. tonight.
The meeting was originally set to take place Monday, but that was canceled and the meeting moved to tonight.
The meeting is necessary to conduct essential business for the corporation. The board is encouraging the public to stay home and tune in to the livestream of the meeting on the corporation Facebook page.
There will be no public comment section in the meeting, which means the ongoing public discussion regarding sex education will not occur now, according to a district news release. A board-level committee has been established, but their first meeting this week was canceled.
“The Vigo County School Corp. is committed to encouraging public input on this matter at a time when it is safer to gather,” said Bill Riley, director of communications.
Media members will be able to attend and report, practicing social distancing guidelines.
Among items on the agenda:
• The board will be asked to approve paid administrative leave for “all employees who are not currently working” because of school cancellation due to coronavirus, Riley said. “Our basic philosophy is that we’re committed, through the end of the school year, to finding a way to pay employees their expected paychecks.”
The district will reassess the situation after spring break.
• The board will be asked to approve a contract with Canvas, a learning management system that will be used by K-12 teachers and students. The company will be paid $183,105 over four years. The first year includes cloud subscription, faculty support, implementation, setup, onsite training and instructional design templates.
Learning management system professional development for VCSC staff will begin this summer and continue during the 2020-21 school year. During the 2020-21 school year, teachers will begin to develop Canvas dashboards to integrate technology into classroom instruction.
Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, students who are part of the 1:1 technology rollout will use the Canvas LMS during classroom instruction.
• The district is seeking permission to open bids, and issue a purchase order, for Chromebooks. A committee will open and evaluate bids March 27. The administration will bring the recommendation forward at the next scheduled board meeting for subsequent board approval.
The district is seeking this permission because of a modified board meeting schedule and the need to have Chromebooks ordered to avoid possible delays in shipment.
• The board also will be asked to award contracts for roofing and paving projects as well as mechanical improvements.
• Superintendent Rob Haworth also will update the board on student enrollment.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.