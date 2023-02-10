The Vigo County School Board will hear a presentation on a school funding issue and it is expected to act on a temporary communications director when it meets tonight.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the administration building conference center, 501 W. Olive St., West Terre Haute.
David Marcotte, executive director of the Indiana Urban Schools Association, will speak to the board about the complexity index in state funding.
The "complexity index" is the amount of money the state awards to schools with at-risk and low-income student populations. It is used to calculate supplemental aid for schools; the dollars awarded are in addition to the base funding schools receive for all students.
According to Indiana Capital Chronicle, Indiana’s base funding for all students has increased from $4.75 billion in 2015 to $6.3 billion in 2023, based on an analysis by Policy Analytics. The base grants are awarded regardless of a school’s population of disadvantaged students.
But in that same time frame, complexity funding has decreased by 40% — from $1.15 billion to just $700 million. School expenditures to address challenges created by poverty additionally exceeded revenues by 14% during the 2021 school year, the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported.
Education advocates are calling on lawmakers to put more money into the complexity index.
Tom Balitewicz, VCSC interim superintendent, invited Marcotte to address the school board.
VCSC is part of the Indiana Urban Schools Association, and Marcotte has been giving the presentation throughout the state, Balitewicz said.
The decline in the complexity index hurts high-poverty urban and rural schools.
Communications consultant
In another matter, the board will act on a professional services agreement to hire Katie Shane (K. Shane Communications LLC) in a consultant capacity to serve as the VCSC temporary communications director.
Balitewicz said it is a contracted service. The new superintendent, once hired, will make a decision as far as hiring a full-time communications director.
Shane will work 30 hours per week at a pay rate of $40 per hour through June 6 unless a permanent director is hired prior to that time.
The professional services agreement takes effect this week.
"We see it as a priority," Balitewicz said. "The community stressed four years ago that we needed better communications, and we hired a communications director.
"That individual (Bill Riley) resigned and relocated out of town. We've been cobbling together a communications director since then, and we need somebody that has experience and the time to do it."
Amy Lore, board president, stated, "The board has had overwhelming and consistent feedback from the community that we need a dedicated communications professional in place.
"We felt that it would be best to bring on someone as a consultant for now, so that the new superintendent could have control over the person who would take that post long term."
Teresa Stuckey has been serving in the communications role, in addition to her duties as executive director of elementary education and Title 1. Prior to that, Katelynn Lieberman served as interim district spokesperson from January until Stuckey’s appointment in June.
