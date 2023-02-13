The Vigo County School Board on Monday approved the hiring of a part-time, temporary communications director.
The board agreed to hire Katie Shane of K. Shane Communications LLC; she will work 30 hours per week at a rate of $40 per hour and her new duties begin immediately. She was hired on a contractual basis.
Her contract is through June 6. "She has a wealth of experience in the communications environment," said Tom Balitewicz, interim superintendent.
A new superintendent, once hired, will work with the board as far as hiring a full-time communications director.
Four years ago through a series of public meetings and surveys, the community prioritized the need for improved school district communications, Balitewicz said.
A full-time director was hired, and those communications did improve, including notifying parents of emergencies and maintaining a social media presence.
Since that individual relocated early last year, the district has asked administrative staff to take on the role in addition to their other duties. "We need a dedicated person who has a background in communications," Balitewicz said.
During board discussion, Jackie Lower stated, "I think the community spoke out that was a need."
She said her only concern was that the hourly rate was "more than our teachers get. But Katie will do a good job. She is a professional."
Rick Burger said that as the new board members ran for office, the public focused on the importance of communication and transparency. "We definitely need the position," he said.
Ken Warner said he researched districts of similar size with regard to the communications role. "I don't think we can compare teacher salaries to different skill sets," he said. "It's probably a bargain for right now ... There is definitely a need for this skill set."
Balitewicz said the district has done research through the Indiana Urban Schools Association, and the salary range for communications director in various districts goes from $42,000 to $120,000.
Stacy Killion said the importance of the communications role in schools was recently a major topic of discussion during an Indiana School Boards Association conference. "I feel it is something our corporation desperately needs and would benefit from," Killion said.
The temporary position has no fringe benefits.
After the meeting, Shane said she's excited to take on the new role. She formerly was a reporter for WTWO and also has worked for the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. She has her own communications consulting firm.
Also Monday, David Marcotte, executive director of the Indiana Urban Schools Association, spoke to the board about the complexity index in state funding.
The “complexity index” is the amount of money the state awards to schools with at-risk and low-income student populations. It is used to calculate supplemental aid for schools; the dollars awarded are in addition to the base funding schools receive for all students.
Since 2015, while overall state funding for schools has increased, funding targeted to high-poverty schools has gone down. Complexity funding is 39% lower than it was in 2015; in 2015, total complexity index funding was $1.15 billion, while today, it’s $700 million.
"This is an equity issue," Marcotte told the School Board.
Complicating the matter is inadequate funding for special education and programs for English language learners, although special education funding has increased this biennium, he said. Higher poverty districts may end up using complexity funding to fill the gap in funding special education and ELL programs, he said.
If special education and ELL were fully funded, high poverty districts could use more of their complexity funding on educating children in poverty, Marcotte said.
After the meeting, Balitewicz said the presentation highlighted that "complexity is underfunded by the state, along with special education." Funds that should be spent on children in poverty are being used to meet other needs.
Board president Amy Lore said the presentation highlighted to her school funding issues that must be addressed. "We have a lot going on in Vigo County and a lot of kids who need services, and we want to be able to meet those well."
