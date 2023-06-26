An architectural/engineering firm outlined priorities as the Vigo County School Corp. prepares to take the first steps in addressing electrical, HVAC and plumbing issues at North, South and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo middle school.
The board did not act on a "construction manager as constructor" for the project Monday. Interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz asked that a decision be delayed until July so that the new incoming superintendent, Chris Himsel, can be brought up to speed.
Construction manager as constructor (CMc) is not a new process in Indiana, but it is new to the Vigo County School Corp., Balitewicz told the board.
"With our new superintendent starting in one week, it felt prudent to postpone the decision until July to make sure we bring everyone up to speed on the project and have all of the CMc process questions answered," he said.
Schmidt Associates, an architectural/engineering firm, presented the results of their assessment on HVAC and plumbing. The district has $18 milllion in federal ESSER funds for HVAC and it will use $6 million in general obligation bond funds for plumbing.
Based on Schmidt's evaluation of the buildings, the project cost is estimated at $25.6 million.
Schmidt emphasized the importance of dealing with the buildings' dated electrical systems. "To move on with HVAC and plumbing, we have to address the electrial systems in the buildings," Balitewicz said after the meeting.
The next step will be to hire the construction manager, and at the same time, Schmidt will design the project.
"Hopefully by November we'll have some idea of what exactly that will look like," Balitewicz said.
Schmidt prioritized areas to make the greatest impact while using the federal funding in the most efficient manner, said John Newport, school district chief operating officer.
He noted that all three sites combined have more than one million square feet, or about 24 1/2 acres, under three roofs. All of that must be air conditioned or heated.
"That's a lot of hot water lines, chilled water lines, duct work and air handlers that are 50 or 60 years old," Newport told the board.
The $24 million in federal and local funding "will make a huge impact ... but we'll still have a long way to go to be fully updated in the areas of HVAC and plumbing," Newport said.
"We won't be able to solve all of our problems, but what it will do is build a solid foundation for future projects," he said.
Eric Broemel, Schmidt engineering principal, said of its asssessment, "Our results really target the heart of the buildings."
Electrical equipment at North and South date back to 1972. "We want to start there. That is the framework," he said.
Electrical switchgear must be dealt with prior to installation of HVAC and plumbing equipment.
Mechanical work will focus on central plants and controls.
Schmidt estimated the cost to be $25.6 million for projects at North, South and West Vigo middle/high schools. That includes construction, adjustments for inflation (which it etsimated at 9.6% over the next two years) and soft costs.
Because the project uses federal ESSER dollars, it must be completed by the end of December 2024, but Newport said the district will look into the possibility of timeline extensions.
Since projected costs are somewhat above funds available, Newport said that will be monitored. Once design and project costs are finalized, the district will look at its options for additional funding, if necessary, which could include other general obligation bond funds.
Beyond what can be accomplished with the district's available ESSER and $6 million in general obligation bonds, completing all work necessary to bring electrical/mechanical/plumbing up to standards desired is estimated at at $25.6 million for North, $24.8 million for South and $19 million for West, said Patrick Grap, Schmidt project manager.
In other business, the board approved the YMCA of the Wabash Valley to provide the Latch Key program for elementary schools for the 2023-24 school year, with some minor amendments.
The Y will continue working collaboratively with other nonprofits by subcontracting services at some of the schools.
The district will conduct a new bid process this fall for the 2024-25 school year.
The board also approved a 10-cent increase in breakfast and lunch prices for both elementary and secondary schools. Breakfast will be $1.55; lunch will be $3.10 at elementary schools and $3.25 for secondary schools.
Monday was also Tom Balitewicz' last meeting as interim superintendent and the school board recognized him for his service.
Balitewicz said the role of superintendent is "a very difficult job." He praised his administrative team for their support.
He also praised incoming superintendent Himsel, who "will really elevate us to the next level," Balitewicz said. District staff will work hard to make sure he is successful, he said.
