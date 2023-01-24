On Monday, the Vigo County School Board heard from a second national search firm as it continues looking for a group to guide its search for a new superintendent.
After the regular business meeting, the board heard from, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates based in Schaumburg, Ill.
According to its website, its Indiana clients since 2018 have included Carmel Clay Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools and South Bend Community School Corp.
It began operation in 1987 and has worked with more than 1,600 school districts in 42 states.
On Tuesday, board president Amy Lore stated that after hearing three presentations, “It’s becoming clear how we can compare these firms. Price, location, personnel, scope/reach and differences in services are all coming into focus. I’ve been listening closely to how these firms intend to conduct community outreach, and I was pleased with the large number of focus groups HYA talked about during their presentation [Monday] night.”
Next Monday, the board will hear from the Indiana School Boards Association and a third national firm, McPherson & Jacobson, LLC. “We’ll be able to discuss our preferences together as a board after that and take public comment as well,” she said.
During the regular board meeting, during public comment, speaker Jordan Trachtenburg urged the board to “run your superintendent search outside of Indiana.” Trust remains an issue as it relates to district leadership, she said, citing concerns about a past administration.
Mary Howard Hamilton encouraged the board to ask about the demographic make-up of the consultant/search team to ensure candidates from diverse backgrounds are considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.