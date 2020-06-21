The public will be able to attend tonight’s meeting of the Vigo County School Board when it meets at 6 p.m. in the West Vigo Elementary School conference center.
The school is located at 501 Olive St. The meeting also will be livestreamed on the VCSC Facebook page.
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required to enter, and chairs will be set up for distancing, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
While the public can attend tonight’s meeting in person, people are encouraged to watch the livestream on Facebook.
Agenda items include action on a proposed 2020 general obligation bond; a presentation by Fanning Howey on some future virtual community meetings to discuss high school facility options; and a “return plan” addressing COVID-19 health and safety concerns for co-curricular, extracurricular activities that include high school athletics.
General obligation bond
The administration is seeking approval to advertise a public hearing for a $5.35 million general obligation bond issue, which would be used for large maintenance projects [roofing, flooring, HVAC, paving], as well as a final phase of Chromebooks, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
“This is the fourth in a series of short-term bonds since 2017,” he said.
“It’s strategically planned to offset losses to circuit breakers [property tax caps].”
The district is going to complete payments on 2014 and 2017 general obligation bonds this year.
Retirement of those bonds “allows us to issue another without an impact on our tax rate,” Riley said.
Fanning Howey, facilities
Fanning Howey, an architectural/engineering firm, will outline a virtual meeting platform to be used for community conversations on the potential high school building/renovation projects. The firm was hired last year to develop an eight-year facilities plan for the district.
In February, the district released eight possible concepts to address high school facility needs.
Co-curricular plans
The co-curricular plan “is our plan to meet IHSAA health/safety guidelines for fall sports over the summer due to COVID-19,” Riley said. It is expanded to include extracurricular activities that will begin meeting over the summer, such as band.
The plan addresses such things as when masking will be expected, how to handle equipment and locker rooms, and the use of smaller groups or “pods.”
The meeting also will include a financial presentation/enrollment update.
Matters of finance
On Friday, a school board finance committee reviewed district claims/accounts payable, which lead to discussion about the cost of responding to COVID-19 for such items as hand sanitizer, masks and other personal protective equipment [PPE].
One of the claims was $5,100 for sanitizer, while another was $9,043 for 3-ply face masks.
Donna Wilson, chief financial officer, said the district hopes to seek reimbursement from FEMA for COVID-related expenses that include personal protective equipment; some additional payroll costs; and distribution of educational packets when students were doing remote learning [the second round].
She and deputy treasurer Cindy DeHart have been participating in webinars to learn more about the process. “It’s a very complicated process,” Wilson said.
The district is using federal CARES Act dollars for Chromebooks and other technology to support elearning.
Board member Paul Lockhart asked about COVID-19 costs the district anticipates and possible reimbursements.
In a followup interview, Riley said the district is concerned about the costs involved in responding to COVID-19.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” including whether costs will be fully reimbursed, partially reimbursed or not reimbursed, he said. “It’s not something we have an answer for right now.”
But, he added, “We expect the education we deliver next year will be a more expensive education. Certainly, we’ll go after whatever relief dollars we can to limit the impact on the school corporation.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
