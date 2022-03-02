Vigo school board discusses access public counselor's opinion

A recent legal advisory opinion related to a Vigo County School Corp. consolidation committee represents a “shift” in the office’s thinking, but it should be respected, an attorney for the school board told the board.
In that opinion, Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said the school district acted “contrary to the Open Door law” when it authorized a committee to operate behind closed doors and take official action on public business — the future of Meadows Elementary — outside of a public meeting.
Jonathan Mayes, school board legal counsel, discussed the opinion during Monday night’s school board meeting.
The advisory opinion “represents a shift in the office’s thinking. .... We welcome this new guidance from the office. The public access counselor plays an important role, even though it’s not a legally binding decision. It’s a decision that school boards and public entities around the state respect and follow and seek to adhere to,” said Mayes, who is with Bose, McKinney and Evans.
The public access counselor also indicated there was an updated handbook forthcoming with the new interpretation, he said.
Britt indicated Wednesday the online handbook has been updated.
Board president Stacy Killion asked if the board had to reconsider the Meadows decision because of the advisory opinion. According to Mayes, Britt doesn’t say that anywhere in the decision “and it’s not legally required because of the (advisory opinion).”
Board member Rosemarie Scott said, “I think we should give this a lot of weight and a lot of respect. Public access is so important. He is counseling us that we did something wrong.”
At issue was whether a committee appointed by school district administration is a governing body subject to the Open Door Law.
Britt said his office has been interpreting the access statutes more liberally when it involves committees appointed by school executives/administrators. The interpretation in the past has been that only committees directly appointed by the school board or its presiding officer were subject to the Open Door Law.
In January, Britt stated, “Based on the way the law is written, both a school board or the administration can create a governing body that is subject to the Open Door Law. It’s fact-specific and depends on a number of factors but the ODL contemplates either. That’s often overlooked because only the school board committee statute has been litigated.”
Britt says his goal this past year “has been to revise my office’s take on that.” In 2021, “This office has issued several published opinions clarifying the prior erroneous guidance,” Britt said in his advisory opinion.
While the school district says it will follow the new guidance by issuing notices of any consolidation committee meetings, “The consolidation committee will be meeting in closed sessions as permitted by Indiana’s Open Door Law,” according to the district’s initial response to the opinion.
The law does allow school consolidation to be discussed in closed session for discussion of strategy with respect to “school consolidation. However all such strategy discussions must be necessary for competitive or bargaining reasons,” the law reads.
During the meeting, board members asked several questions related to the advisory opinion.
“We look forward to receiving that updated handbook incorporating hopefully this new guidance and incorporating that in to future practices for the school corporation,” Mayes said.
The advisory opinion is not legally binding, Mayes said. Also, Britt indicated the new interpretation of the law is inconsistent with some of his earlier decisions in the role of public access counselor, Mayes said.
No court opinion has changed that provision of the law, Mayes said.
“It would be [Luke Britt’s] interpretation of the law. It is something to be respected; it is not legally binding,” Mayes said.
Courts, for example, if there is litigation, “don’t defer to the public access counselor legal analysis in any way. But it should be respected by school boards and public entities around the state,” Mayes said.
During public comment, Meadows parent Brian C. Payne pointed out that while the law does allow a closed session for school consolidation, the laws also says it must be for “discussion of strategy,” and the strategy discussion “must be necessary for competitive or bargaining reasons.”
He questioned what competitive or bargaining reasons required the school consolidation meetings to take place behind closed doors.
Britt has provided advisory opinions in 2021 with the new guidance, Payne said; Payne suggested that one of the reasons districts have legal counsel is to get the latest, up-to-date interpretations of the law.
“I can think of nothing more important to this board than an accurate and current understanding of the Open Door Law,” Payne said.
After the meeting, Superintendent Rob Haworth responded, “We have, as long as I’ve been here , tried to do everything we can possibly do to be transparent,” so the advisory opinion “does sting a little bit.”
He also pointed out that the PAC handbook had not been updated since 2017.
Haworth also said the only thing the district should have done differently to comply with the law was to post notice of consolidation committee meetings.
In an earlier interview, Britt indicated that while governing bodies can discuss school consolidation in closed session for specified reasons, not everything can be done in closed session, particularly as the committee is “galvanizing its recommendation to the school board.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
