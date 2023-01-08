With four newly-elected members, the Vigo County School Board will conduct its first meetings of 2023 Monday.
New members are Rick Burger, Ken Warner, James JD Skelton and Eric Graves, although Graves election is being contested, with a bench trial scheduled for Monday morning in Vigo Circuit Court.
Board incumbents are Amy Lore, Stacy Killion and Jackie Lower.
Two school board executive sessions are planned, one before and one after the regular board meetings, which begin at 6 p.m.
Two major issues before the district include the search for a new superintendent and racial harassment at West Vigo High School.
The regular meeting will likely include a brief status report on the superintendent search. “We will have a full outline of the process for the superintendent search in the coming weeks,” Stacy Killion, board president, said Friday.
The Vigo County School Corp. cannot comment on student disciplinary actions, she also stated.
At 6 p.m., the board will conduct an organizational meeting in which it elects new officers. It also will approve a board calendar for 2023.
The regular meeting includes a short agenda.
As part of the consent agenda, the board will act on a weather consulting agreement with BAMWX Weather Services for 2023 at a cost of $4,040. The service provides location specific information, hour by hour forecasts and 24/7 live meteorological consultation. It can provide instantaneous lightning detection.
The board also will act on two grants, including the Urban College Acceleration Network grant. UCAN is a new partnership between urban Indiana schools with the mission of increasing students’ access to postsecondary courses through the Early College High School program.
The grant from IDOE pays to support teacher credentialing, professional development and other early college expenses.
Terre Haute North and South are partner schools under the UCAN grant; each school will receive $140,000, and the grant runs through Nov. 30, 2024.
The board also will act on the personnel report.
Under that report, the board would retroactively approve Tom Balitewicz as interim superintendent effective Jan. 3. He will be paid a $10,000 stipend for his interim duties. Once the superintendent position is filled, he will return to his current position of assistant superintendent of student services.
Jayne Virostko will serve as interim assistant superintendent of student services, also effective Jan. 3. She will serve until the superintendent position is filled, at which time she will return to her position as Woodrow Wilson Middle School principal. She will be paid a $5,000 stipend for her interim duties.
Brian Sullivan will serve as interim Woodrow Wilson principal, Jack Miller Jr. will be the interim Wilson assistant principal and Gregory Chiado will be interim Woodrow Wilson dean.
Also under personnel, Michael Ghant would be the new North Vigo High School football coach effective for the 2023-24 school year, subject to board approval of the personnel report.
The board’s 4:30 p.m. executive session, closed to the public, is “with respect to any individual over whom the governing body has jurisdiction,”; for discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute; and to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.
Another executive session, scheduled for 7 p.m., is also “to train board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.”
