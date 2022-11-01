Two of the candidates in the Vigo County School Board District 4 race are putting some serious money into their campaigns.
Ken Warner, District 4 candidate, has self-funded his campaign and spent $36,438, a pre-election campaign finance report shows.
Clark Cowden, also a District 4 candidate, reported contributions of $20,459 and expenditures of $10,654, with $9,805 cash on hand.
Josh Stonebraker, the third candidate in that District 4 race, lists contributions of $1,450 and expenditures of $1,417; he contributed $1,200 to his own campaign, according to pre-election campaign finance reports filed with the Vigo County Clerk’s office.
School board candidates are required to file a CFA-4 once they raise or spend $500, whichever comes first, according to the clerk’s office. The reporting period ended Oct. 14, and reports were to have been filed by Oct. 21.
Some candidates in the four School Board races have raised and spent no funds.
Rick Burger, District 5 candidate, showed $11,714 in contributions, $10,543 in expenditures and $1,170 cash on hand in his campaign finance report.
For purposes of this report, the Tribune-Star is listing individual contributions of $1,000 or more as well as contributions from organizations and/or political action committees.
In District 4, Cowden’s contributors of $1,000 or more year-to-date include Robert Cowden, $1,000; Paul Thrift, $5,000; Harold House, $1,000; David Hannum, $1,000; Mark and Susan Fuson, $1,500; Steve and Mary Holman, $1,000; Scott and Dawn Womack, $1,500; Chad Overton, $1,000.
The Pachyderm PAC donated $200 to Cowden’s campaign.
In District 1, Eric Graves shows no outside contributions and $1,010.50 in expenditures. “I paid $1,010.50 for yard signs and pamphlets,” he said.
District 1 candidate Carey LaBella shows contributions of $8,052, expenditures of $5,492 and $2,559 cash on hand. Sami and Sharon Jaafar have contributed $6,000 to LaBella’s campaign.
In District 2, Jim Bell lists $3,927 in contributions and expenditures and is primarily self-funded. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 157 contributed $300.
Craig Enyeart’s self-funded campaign shows $1,016 in contributions and expenditures. Dillon Moss shows $1,500 in contributions, $1,000 self funded and $500 from IBEW Local 725, of which he is a member; the report showed no expenditures.
Also in District 2, candidate James JD Skelton, reports $5,500 in contributions, $3,931 in expenditures and $1,568 in cash on hand. John Thompson contributed $2,500 and Fuson Automotive, $1,000.
In District 5, contributors to Burger’s campaign include Steve Holman, $1,000; Robert Coons, $2,000; John Thompson, $2,500; CDI Inc., $1,000; and Fuson Automotive, $1,000. Plumber’s and Steamfitters 157 PAC contributed $300.
Jeremiah Menke shows $65 in contributions and $554 in expenditures. Michael Kuckewich shows $616 in contributions and expenditures and is self funded.
Rosemarie Scott, District 5 incumbent seeking a second term, said she has run for School Board several times and has “never spent anywhere near $500.” She did not file a report.
Also in District 5, Darrell Summerlot filed a report but lists no contributions or expenditures.
