Vigo school board ballot continues to grow

Filings for Vigo County school board races include a second candidate in District 1 and a fourth candidate in District 5, according to a new list from the Vigo County Clerk’s office, which provides updates on Fridays.
The latest update list includes Eric Graves, District 1; Jeremiah Menke, District 5; Craig Enyeart, District 2; Jim H. Bell, District 2; and Joshua Stonebraker, District 4.
The filing period ends at noon Aug. 26.
Graves, who previously taught math and coached soccer and track at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, has worked as a scientist for Naval Surface Warfare Center-Crane Division for almost 10 years.
He left the education profession for reasons related to teacher pay, he said. “I think somebody needs to step in on the school board and really be an advocate for teachers,” he said. “I don’t like that teachers aren’t prioritized enough.”
Graves said he recognizes the issue is bigger than a local one and also relates to decisions made in Indianapolis. He said teachers aren’t adequately compensated and they aren’t treated fairly.
“I think there are things you can do at the local level to mitigate those problems,” said Graves, whose four children are in middle and high school.
He is working on a doctorate in data science at IUPUI.
Menke is starting a new job in sales with Gravity Diagnostics. For the past several years, he has been in sales with Cintas.
He announced his candidacy on social media. “I have a lot of concerns and I want to understand the process behind the decisions that has lead to our current state,” he wrote. “There are some things that make me raise an eyebrow, but I also don’t want to complain unless I know the hard facts and the intricate details behind the decisions and moves made in our school system.”
He wants to know more about decisions related to funding and how those funds are spent.
Menke has four children attending school — in elementary, middle and high schools
“I want to understand a little more deeply and be able to communicate that so people know what the real issues are and know what the school board is up to and what they are facing with their decisions,” Menke said. “I want to be a bridge.”
Bell of West Terre Haute is running in District 2; he has not previously run for school board.
He works for the Harrison Township Assessor’s office and previously worked for Joink.
“I will be an advocate for the community and listen to their concerns,” he said. He has children who have been through the school system and another still in the school system.
“I really want to listen to input from the community and hear what they think,” he said.
James (J.D.) Skelton, also running in District 2, is a pharmaceutical representative for Lundbeck, which focuses on mental health.
He has two children in high school and another who has graduated.
In running, he says, “I want to try to put some logic and business-minded thought process into the school corporation and the school board.”
He said he hopes to be an advocate for teachers. “I want to make sure teachers are paid competitively across the board compared to the rest of the state,” Skelton said.
Other priorities are academics and facilities.
With academics, he wants to ensure students have the right classes and are adequately prepared for the next step after graduation, whether college, trades or other options.
High school facilities need to be addressed, Skelton said. The board must determine whether facility updates are enough or whether new facilities are needed. If new facilities are needed, “How can we do that and be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers and try to get it done with the least amount of impact on the taxpayers.”
Others who have filed to-date include incumbent Rosemarie Scott, Michael A. Kuckewich and Rick Burger in District 5; Ken Warner Jr. and Clark Cowden in District 4; and Carey J. Labella in District 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.