Vigo School Board approves paid administrative leave during closure

The Vigo County School Board on Thursday approved paid administrative leave for all non-teaching and classified staff who are not working because of the COVID-19 related school closure.
The paid leave is effective starting March 13 through a time “to be determined,” said Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent. Noncertified employees include education assistants, bus drivers, secretaries and custodians.
The impact of coronavirus/COVID-19 dominated the meeting, with those attending spaced to create “social distancing.” Citizens were encouraged not to attend, and no audience members did, except for media. The meeting was streamlined on the VCSC Facebook page so people could watch.
Haworth said the public can expect more information on Monday regarding district plans for educating children after spring break. Students were to have returned to school April 6, but on Thursday, Gov. Holcomb announced that all schools will remain closed through May 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, Haworth explained the reasons for the paid administrative leave.
Indiana law says when school is closed by authorities or cannot be conducted through no fault of the teacher, the teacher and those on a teacher’s contract shall continue to be paid, Haworth said.
“The law is silent with respect to non-certified [non-teaching] employees. As a result, a school board could elect to pay non-certified employees for any day that school is closed” as long as they approve it at a board meeting, he said.
The measure would allow the district to continue to pay those employees through the remainder of the school year.
The school district is one of the largest, if not the largest, employer in Vigo County, Haworth said. The action is important for those employees so they can continue to be paid. In addition, it is important for the economic health of the community “for our 2000 employees to be able to still buy groceries, to still buy the necessities” and other goods and services, he said.
Haworth also addressed Holcomb’s order that schools remain closed through May 1. Vigo County Schools are currently closed using eight waiver days and then will be on spring break, but had initially planned to return April 6.
“We are heartbroken by the news and everything that means for our students,” Haworth said. The district recognizes the role social distancing will play as “we look to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Haworth emphasized that a graduation ceremony will take place for seniors, although “it may not be in the timeframe we are used to,” especially if school closure goes beyond May 1. “We will honor that achievement.”
The State Superintendent of Public Instruction on Thursday talked about “the need to create graduation requirements that make sense. That is our next step. What does that look like and how do make sure that our students do graduate,” he said, noting the district is already getting calls about it.
“When we announce our academic plan for meeting this challenge, our students are going to have to invest time and energy in meeting that plan, Haworth said. “We’re waiting for a little more direction from the state of Indiana, but we believe we’ll get that soon.”
The administration will meet with the board, administrators, teachers association and other employee groups to determine the next plan of action, and more information will be provided Monday afternoon, he said. The district is making plans for doors to open May 1, but as to what happens between now and May 1, “That’s what we hope to announce on Monday.”
The district had previously developed a remote learning plan, recognizing there was a possibility students might not return to classes April 6. Now, the district is adjusting those plans. “I’m confident we will meet the challenge of still educating 14,000 precious gifts in our community,” he said after the meeting.
He thanked parents, teachers, staff and students for their patience. “There is no playbook for what we are experiencing,” he said.
But he said he has “great confidence in the playbook that we are going to create,” both to educate and meet other needs of children.
He thanked district food service staff and community partners for stepping up, especially to see that school children continue to be fed. The district, working with those partners, served 600 meals Monday; 1,300 Tuesday; 2,300 Wednesday and more than 3,000 Thursday. Nonprofits and churches are helping distribute the federally subsidized school lunches and breakfasts.
Others are stepping up in other ways to make sure children are fed. The teachers association, Duke Energy and Thompson-Thrift have made donations to assist.
“What I am seeing in our people is the understanding that if we are to go forward, we must sacrifice a little, give a little and offer a little more grace to each other along the way,” Haworth said. “We will get through this by continuing to collaborate together, work together and educate together.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
