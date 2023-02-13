On Monday, the Vigo County School Board approved a bid of $2.35 million to Midwest Transit for new school buses.
The district used a state-wide bidding system.
The district will purchase eight 78-passenger buses; six buses with wheelchair lifts; and three 14-passenger multi-function school activity buses (small white buses that don't require special licensing).
In other matters:
- The board accepted a $475,172 grant award to continue work with the state Department of Education as one of three partner districts for the federal project AWARE grant; this is the fifth year for the program.
- Board President Amy Lore provided a short update on the superintendent search. She said the board, working with the Indiana School Boards Association, is working on a creating an application that should be completed soon.
- The board is also finalizing a timeline for the search. More information will be available at the next school board meeting, Lore said.
Bullying
During public comment, some speakers urged the district to do more to address bullying in the schools. One parent described a situation in which her middle school daughter was physically attacked, yet also suspended for five days when she defended herself.
The violence in the schools " is ridiculous and it needs to stop," the parent said.
Interim Superintendent Tom Balitewicz said during his comments that he has open door hours each Thursday afternoon for anyone who wants to meet with him to discuss concerns.
He told reporters after the meeting that bullying often is under-reported and the district plans to educate all students on how to report it when it occurs, through either the STOP IT app or bullying report form on their Chromebooks.
The district does have "a pretty robust bullying policy" that is up-to-date based on current law, Balitewicz said. When bullying is reported, "We take it seriously and we want to investigate to the fullest extent."
Diversity training
Balitewicz also provided reporters with a brief update on district diversity training and other issues related to racial harassment issues that have occurred at West Vigo High School.
A diversity task force will conduct its third meeting this week. Diversity training for staff will begin later this month in schools; that training will be provided by Matt McClendon and Megan Kirk.
As far as the status of student and staff discipline stemming from the West Vigo racial harassment matter, "I believe we're finalizing some pieces with staff," Balitewicz said.
Commented
