The Vigo County School Board on Thursday approved a return to the semester high school scheduling system effective for the 2020-21 school year.

It also awarded a nearly $2 million contract to CDW of Vernon Hills, Illinois, for Chromebooks that will put laptops in the hands of all high school students, effective with the 2020-21 school year. The Chromebooks will arrive in early August.

The masking policy coincides with the district’s plans to start bringing employees back to work in phases, starting in June. All employees will be required to go through training before they return to work.

Move to semesters

The board approved the change from a trimester system to a semester system, with six voting in favor, and board member Paul Lockhart abstaining. The change affects high schools only.

In doing so, the board also approved a change decreasing the number of credits required to graduate from the Vigo County School Corp. With the changes, VCSC requirements now are the same as state requirements: a Core 40 diploma is 40 credits, while academic honors and technical honors diplomas will require 47 credits.

The school district has required 48 credits to graduate.

A semester offers 18 weeks of instruction, versus 12 weeks for trimesters, a change “which we believe in the age of COVID is to the advantage of our students,” said Superintendent Rob Haworth.

District officials outlined what they view as several benefits to the change. The subject drew extensive board discussion and questions.

Haworth said the immediate change to semesters will allow for more time for remediation when students return to school in August. Some learning loss typically occurs over the summer, but in addition this year — due to COVID-19 and additional time out of school — that learning loss will likely be even greater, he said.

“We believe when we come back, we will spend a lot of time with remediation of students,” he said.

Stacy Mason, director of secondary education, said very few high schools in Indiana use trimesters. The change will align better with area schools, benefiting high school students entering the Vigo County School Corp. Also, semesters better align with post-secondary institutions when high school students take dual credit classes.

The change also helps when reporting data, such as enrollment, to the state, which in turn impacts funding, Mason said. Career technology education courses are especially impacted and will benefit from the change, she said.

Tom Balitewicz, director of student services, said the change will be beneficial for school counselors as well, who will spend less time on scheduling students. That will free them up for other things, including more focus on social-emotional learning.

Semesters also provide more time to develop student/teacher relationships, officials say.

Doug Dillion, director of Career Technology Education, also pointed out the Class of 2023 faces new Graduation Pathway requirements, and delaying a move to semesters would put those students at a disadvantage.

Chromebooks

The board awarded a nearly $1,977,800 contract to CDW of Vernon Hills, Illinois, for the student Chromebooks, which will arrive in early August. Every high school student will receive a Chromebook.

The bid process was “favorable” for the district, which would be able to purchase additional Chromebooks that could serve eighth grade, Haworth said.

The Chromebooks came in at $359 per unit, said Doug Miller, district director of technology. That price includes repair costs for four years in the event of accidental breakage.

The district plans to use federal CARES Act funds for the purchase, which will cover up to 5,500 devices. The district only needs 4,300 Chromebooks at the high school level, which means there is enough for purchase of Chromebooks for eighth-graders, Miller said.

Chromebooks would not immediately be provided to middle school students at the start of the school year; the district needs more time to prepare, Miller said.

Teachers also have received Chromebooks, and training will be offered in June, said Karen Goeller, deputy superintendent.

Emergency mask policy

The board approved an emergency policy requiring all employees, visitors and students to wear masks on school property, or at school-sponsored events, if social distancing is not an option. It takes effect immediately and extends through July 31.

Next week, the school district will start bringing employees back into buildings, Haworth said. “We want to do so in the safest way possible.” Every employee will have to go through specialized training, which the district is developing with the Vigo County Health Department.

When employees return, “It is our expectation they have a mask on their person at all times,” Haworth said. If physical distancing is not an option, they are required to wear the mask.

In terms of employees returning, there will be three stages: next week, maintenance staff, custodians, secretaries and principals will go through training so they can return to buildings in June.

In mid-June, the district will have training for those who need access to buildings in July.

The last stage, in July, will prepare employees for the start of school.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.