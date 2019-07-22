The Vigo County School Corp.’s enrollment is down from where it was a year ago, but hiring of certified teachers to fill vacancies has improved over last year.
Superintendent Rob Haworth plans to regularly update the board on enrollment, and as of Monday, it was 14,110 students — down from 14,363 a year ago, he said. The state’s projected enrollment for the district is 14,169 this year, with an official count taking place in September.
“We are shrinking in enrollment,” Haworth told the board Monday. The numbers are important because state funding is based on enrollment, with dollars following the student.
Officials hope to gain some students back this year with the opening of a new virtual school, Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
Haworth also told the board the district is still looking to hire 19 elementary teachers and 11 secondary teachers. “That’s better than where we were this time last year,” he said. “We started the hiring process right after the first of the year in hopes of trying to land educators a little earlier.”
He added that human resources “is working night and day to try to get those positions filled.”
In regular business, the board approved K-5 textbook fees and two new middle school principals for the 2019-20 school year.
Fees for the upcoming school year are as follows: Full day kindergarten — $125.98; grade 1 — $139.27; grade 2 — $125.38; grade 3 — $130.47; grade 4 — $101.74; grade 5 — $119.87. The changes reflect language arts and reading adoptions for elementary grades; fees are calculated using the formula found in state statute.
Last year, full day kindergarten fees were $126, while grades 1-5 were $127.
In personnel, the board approved Jayne Ann Virostko as the new principal at Woodrow Wilson Middle School; she had been with North Vermillion School Corp., where she spent seven years as high school principal and three years as assistant principal.
Trina McDonald will be the new principal at Honey Creek Middle School. She has served with the school district for 25 years, as an English teacher at West Vigo High School; an assistant principal at Terre Haute South Vigo High School and as an assistant principal at Honey Creek. She was the Indiana Association of School Principals assistant principal of the year in 2014.
The board also recognized Terre Haute North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo for their high FAFSA and Scholar Success Program completion rates for the Class of 2019. In June, the schools were among those honored at the Indiana State House. All three high schools had FAFSA completion rates of greater than 90 percent.
Board work session on strategic plan
Prior to the regular board meeting, the board met in a public work session as part of an ongoing series of sessions to develop a district strategic plan. Brad Balch of Indiana State University led the board.
Based on prior board discussion, Balch proposed the following draft vision statement: “Working together with our community, we inspire our students to discover their talents and rise to their greatest potential.”
Board member Jackie Lower said she agreed with the statement, which she described as clear and understandable by the community.
Board member Mel Burks raised concerns about ensuring issues of diversity are addressed, including having a more diverse teaching staff.
The board also worked on a mission statement. Again, based on past discussion, Balch proposed the following: “Building on the strengths of our diverse community, we create a vibrant and dynamic educational environment that supports excellence by embracing the comprehensive and lifelong-learning needs of our students.”
Board members suggested and debated several revisions, and they will renew that discussion during a work session Aug. 5.
Haworth said the strategic plan is a guiding document for the administrative team, and a mission statement provides parameters for decision-making. What he is looking for in a strategic plan is “direction,” he said. “Especially now since we’re talking about a lack of resources, where do we want those resources to go?”
Balch said afterward, “This is a very healthy process.” Some of the key concepts board members want to address in the mission statement are: sense of community; respect for diversity and commitment to lifelong learning.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
