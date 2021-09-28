Vigo school board addresses conflict of interest question

A school board member does not have a conflict of interest when voting on an issue unless that board member gains financially from the decision, School Board President Jackie Lower stated at Monday’s meeting.
The district contacted the Indiana State Board of Accounts and the Indiana School Boards Association after a citizen suggested at the Sept. 13 meeting that board member Joni Wise should not have voted on universal masking in schools because she also is employed by the Vigo County Health Department, where she is administrator.
The citizen maintained Wise had a conflict of interest and should have recused herself.
On Monday, Lower stated, “We have investigated with the State Board of Accounts and ISBA as to the definition of a conflict of interest and how it would affect the board.” If there are monetary gains from a decision the board makes, “There would be a conflict of interest. If there is no monetary gain … there is no conflict,” Lower said.
She did not address any specific situations or board members in her brief comments.
On Tuesday, Lower said each board member signs a conflict of interest disclosure form, updated yearly, in which they indicate if they or an immediate family member would gain financially from a VCSC vendor or contract.
In other matters, the board:
• Conducted a public hearing on the proposed $167.2 million overall budget for 2022. No member of the public spoke. Budget adoption will take place Oct. 18.
• The board approved a 7% increase in health insurance premiums. Superintendent Rob Haworth attributes the rising cost to increased health insurance claims.
• Under personnel, the board approved a personnel report that included termination of former Terre Haute South Vigo volleyball coach Libbi Fougerousse “for just cause,” effective retroactively to Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.