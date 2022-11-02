Vigo County officials are taking seriously a government bulletin issued late last week warning of a “heightened threat” during midterm voting intended to discredit the election process in the United States.
According to CBS News, the bulletin was issued by the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center and U.S. Capitol Police to other law enforcement agencies.
It read, in part, “Potential targets of DVE (domestic violence extremism) violence include candidates running for public office, elected officials, election workers, political rallies, political party representatives, racial and religious minorities, or perceived ideological opponents.”
The Department of Justice in June felt the need to create the “Threats to Election Workers Task Force” in response to an uptick in threats targeting election workers.
A federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump had declined to approve an emergency order preventing activists from gathering around ballot drop boxes to monitor voters, which some called an effort to intimidate those submitting ballots.
On Wednesday, though, the judge agreed those doing the monitoring must remain 75 feet away from the boxes and publicly correct misstatements they have made about the state’s election laws.
“Ballot tailgate parties” have begun proliferating in Arizona, which the FBI has identified as one of the top states for threats against election officials and poll workers. A lawsuit documented multiple instances of alleged harassment at ballot boxes, adding that some activists carried firearms and wore tactical gear and masks.
The Washington Post reported that a similar battle is waging in Texas, where Republicans have engaged in aggressive poll-watching in predominantly Democratic Houston.
In October, Travis Ford of Nebraska was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top elections official.
In Terre Haute, however, all has been calm so far — but officials are prepared.
Vigo County’s Chief Deputy Clerk LeAnna Moore said, “Being vigilant is never a bad idea. [Those working at polling places] can call the election office and we’ll have people go out to take care of any issues. Our election security is one of the best in the state.”
Moore noted that Vigo County does not employ drop boxes, an issue in Arizona, and that the Sheriff’s Department and the Terre Haute Police Department are on heightened alert, as well.
“We will respond in the manner that people would expect us to,” she said. “We want our voters and staff to be safe.”
Shawn Foster, who serves as inspector at Haute City Center’s polling place, said Monday that he had not heard about the bulletin and was not concerned about potential violence at his station.
Foster knew of no uptick in security and indeed, no security had been deployed to the Haute City Center site or to the polling place at the Meadows.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” said Foster, who has worked elections for 15 years because he enjoys “community service” and “working with the public.
“Everyone who’s come in here has been wonderful,” he said.
Vigo County has no hot-button campaigns this year, as opposed to, say, Georgia and Pennsylvania, where those competing for U.S. Senate seats have engaged in particularly contentious dialogues. It is feared that voter suppression will take place in both states.
Attacks could also come after the election, the national intelligence bulletin said, potentially targeting “officials involved in vote counting or certifications, judicial figures associated with election-related legal challenges, or private companies associated with vote counting.”
Additionally, it said, “Prolonged certification processes could generate increased threats or calls for violence targeting state and local election officials because of potential perceptions of fraud surrounding the results, especially in close or highly contested elections.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.