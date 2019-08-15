Next month, Vigo County residents can empty garages or basements and toss out old paint, motor oil, pesticides, pool chemicals, even freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers through Vigo County Solid Waste Management’s 2019 Tox Away and White Goods Collection Day.
The special collection is slated for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
“Many people don’t know what to do with these things. Because of the volume that we take in, we are able to handle it in a different manner. We have a manifest of where these things are hauled to and where disposed,” said Kathy Kinney, executive director of the solid waste management district.
Kinney has been conducting the tox away day since 2014, when she became executive director. The event originally began under the former Clay-Owen-Vigo Solid Waste District. That district was formed in 1991, with Vigo County withdrawing in 2013 to form it own solid waste management district.
“We had 254 vehicles that came through for this day last year,” Kinney said. “Many people save these items for the entire year because they know this is coming in September.”
The county has 23 volunteers to help with this year’s Tox Away Day, Kinney said.
Items that can be disposed of include oil-based paint (no latex paint); stains, varnishes, thinners, glues/adhesives, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, fertilizers, pet care, polishes, solvents, pool chemicals, aerosol cans, degreasers, engine cleaners, gasoline, motor oil, oil filters, anti-freeze, photo chemicals, mercury, fluorescent bulbs, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, washers, dryers, ranges.
Unacceptable items not accepted include tires, batteries, latex paint, electronics, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, agribusiness or commercial or industrial waste, gas cylinders and medical waste.
For more information, go to www.vigocountysolidwaste.org.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.