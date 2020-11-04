Vigo results slowed by counting problems

Vigo County officials continued to county ballots late Wednesday, more than 24 hours after the polls had closed. They said they hoped to finish the counting and post results late Wednesday, perhaps around 10 p.m.

For most of Wednesday afternoon and night, the last publicly posted results were time stamped at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday and reflected 54 percent of all ballots cast in Vigo County. That would be 23,235 total ballots, or those of 31.65% of all registered Vigo County voters.

Kara Anderson, president of the Vigo County Election board, said the board believed it could finish and post results Wednesday, but it might be late.

Election Board members and the Vigo County Clerk’s Office were projecting a near-record number of ballots cast, with the clerk’s office saying on its Facebook page, “We are celebrating the impressive early voting numbers as the team works diligently to properly process every envelope following all statutory rules.

“In following state codes, the envelope processing team could not start processing the 34,499 early ballots received until 6 a.m. on Election Day. The team is working diligently and as efficiently as possible to process every envelope in a timely manner.”

Anderson and Election Board member John Kesler II said they anticipated the total ballot count would be around 43,000.

If Vigo does record 43,000 ballots, it will represent the county’s second-largest voter turnout for a presidential election.

The largest turnout was in 2008, when Democrat Barak Obama won his first term as president. In that election, 44,294 voters cast a ballot.

A total of 43,000 ballots cast would represent a voter turnout of around 59%.

Earlier in the day, Anderson explained one issue that caused counting delays.

She estimated about 1,500 ballots had to be rescanned onto different paper so they could be tabulated. The ballot paper in question was millimeters too narrow to be scanned.

“There is a bar code on the bottom, and some of that paper came in that was a little too narrow. It didn’t allow for enough of a margin, for lack of a better word. It does not want to scan. Those ballots have to be remade,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the county’s election equipment consultant RBM Consulting Co. used a laser to measure some paper to determine the problem. Anderson said it is a paper manufacturing issue.

A Democrat and Republican make each new ballot, and it is then scanned.

“All of that has to go back and balance and be the exact same thing as the [paper ballot] report [slip] said came from election day,” Anderson said.

The election board had 15 teams of two people, comprised of one Republican and one Democrat, cutting open election ballot envelopes for ballots to be scanned and counted on Election Day. That work began at 6 a.m. and continued until 7:15 p.m.

“[Those ballots] never saw a scanner and had to be scanned [on Election Day], so you don’t know what rolls of paper that had to be remade,” she said. “Our county is not bad. Some counties [experienced] thousands of remake [ballots],” she said, citing St. Joseph and Vanderburgh counties.

Anderson said she estimates about 43,000 voters cast a ballot in the general election. Anderson said 10 of 18 vote centers did not have an issue with the paper, which illustrates the randomness of the problem.

Vigo County election personnel stopped counting ballots early Wednesday and returned later in the morning. The clerk’s office posted the following on its Facebook page about 12:45 a.m.: “Per the resolution made this afternoon by the Vigo County Election Board, we are stopping all tabulation of ballots until 8:00 am Wednesday Nov 4, 2020.”

Ballots were secured, with two county deputies and a member of each political party keeping watch.

The early returns are available at https://bit.ly/3k1JRae.

Contributing to this report were Tribune-Star writers Howard Greninger, Lisa Trigg and Mark Fitton of the Tribune-Star.