Vigo residents still won't be able to recycle glass

While Vigo County residents can recycle plastic, aluminum, paper and cardboard products, glass is not in the mix.
“A glass deal is dead,” Karrum Nasser, executive director of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, told the district’s board of directors Thursday.
“We have not been able to come to an agreement and (the recycling company) is blaming fuel prices for not coming to an agreement,” Nasser said of Strategic Materials, a large glass recycler that has 42 locations mainly in the U.S. in the Midwest and along the East and West Coasts, but some in Canada and Mexico. The company’s closest location to Terre Haute is Indianapolis.
“The price of fuel is fluctuating, and because the volatility of that, we are not able to get a contract,” Nasser said after the meeting. “People get frustrated because Indianapolis and Monroe County, with Bloomington, accept glass. Those areas have long-term agreements using tax dollars, while we are funded through tipping fees,” he said.
Tipping fees are charges made per ton of waste disposed in the Sycamore Landfill, through an agreement with Republic Services. Those fees generated $556,178 in 2021, with the solid waste district getting $130,958 of that and Vigo County getting an additional $39,577.
Nasser said if glass recycling does become available in the future, it would have to be considered compared to other recycling programs.
“If we do glass, do we have to sacrifice and not do as many township cleanups or do we not do as many e-waste days? I cannot even get a dollar figure on glass recycling now, so that is something we will have to consider,” Nasser said.
Indiana State University’s recycling center, which reopened in 2021 after being shuttered during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, also does not accept glass and does not accept plastic.
Riley Township is the next scheduled township cleanup, slated for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riley baseball diamonds. Some other upcoming solid waste district cleanups include Prairie Creek Township on April 30 and the city of Terre Haute on May 7.
The solid waste district also supplies trash bags and gloves to other organizations or governmental units for cleanup programs.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
