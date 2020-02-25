Vigo County earned more than $2 million from investments in 2019, up more than $560,000 from interest collected in 2018.
It is the highest interest earned in the past seven years, said Vigo County Treasurer Nancy Allsup, who also serves at the president of the Vigo County Board of Finance. That board, which met Tuesday, meets annually to report on interest income and depositories.
Interest income for the county began to increase in 2017, with the county earning more than $807,000, up from more than $263,000 in 2016. The county in 2013 earned $113,900 in interest income.
The interest was earned on bonds, certificates of deposits and NOW Accounts -- known as negotiable order of withdrawal account -- which is an interest-earning bank account against which the county can write checks against the deposits.
In 2019, county funds were deposited in First Financial Bank, Terre Haute Savings Bank, Old National Bank, Fifth Third Bank, Regions Bank, Riddell National Bank and First Farmers Bank & Trust. Funds were also deposited in the Trust Indiana, a local government investment pool.
“I worked with the area banks and they all gave better the county better interest rates to move some money over. I started putting more money into the banks when the Indiana Trust interest rates started to go lower,” Allsup said after the board meeting.
The county had $81,449,385 in NOW Accounts in its depositories in 2019 and earned $1,351,273 in interest. The county earned $564,014 in interest from certificates of deposit, with its highest interest rate at 3.06 percent. The county also earned $149,787 from bond payments.
Allsup said the city of Terre Haute has paid $3.5 million to the county from a bond note.
In 2016, Vigo County purchased a $6 million bond anticipation note for the city. The money was used by Terre Haute to replenish its State Revolving Fund reserves and to replace money previously taken from the Terre Haute Sanitary District.
