Vigo prosecutor says fatal police shooting justified

A police shooting that resulted in the death of a West Terre Haute man in April has been deemed justified by Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt.

“This was nothing but an ambush of law enforcement officers,” Modesitt said during a news conference Friday morning at the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they found 21 spent casings at the scene where 51-year-old Errol Bolin opened fire on police on the morning of April 11.

Sheriff John Plasse said multiple bags of weapons and ammunition were found around in the wooded area where Bolin took cover in the underbrush while shooting toward police officers and their vehicles.

“Thank God, none of them were hit by the shots,” Modesitt said.

Bolin’s weapons included a .357 Ruger handgun, a Mossberg 12 gauge shotgun, a sawed off double barrel shotgun and multiple knives. Bolin also had dozens of additional rounds in his possession that morning.

Officers tried to make verbal contact with Bolin, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, who was at the scene with Vigo County Reserve Deputy Elias Donker when Bolin fired at Ames.

Deputy Donker returned fire with two shots. One of those shots hit Bolin and proved fatal.

“I can’t think of a clearer cut situation where lethal force would be permitted under Indiana law than the facts of this case,” Modesitt said. “There is no dispute that the shots fired by the deputy were justified and legal under Indiana law.”

The incident was initiated by a report from Jessica Bolin that her husband might have been injured or committed suicide. Deputies began searching the area for his vehicle and located it in a field at the base of a hill near West Illiana Drive and Crews Place.

The rear window of the SUV appeared to be shot out. Lt. Brent Hall of Vigo County was examining the SUV when he came under fire from nearby trees and bushes.

At least three bullets struck Hall’s vehicle, and Hall later reported at least one cartridge of bird shot was fired in his direction.

Deputies at the scene took cover and called for assistance as additional shots were fired at them.

Officers from the sheriff’s department, city police and state police responded and attempted to make contact with the gunman.

Donker, a three-year reserve deputy with the sheriff’s department and a retired U.S. Army veteran, spotted the shooter concealed in brush and lying in a prone position while firing at the officers.

Ames spoke to Bolin, who fired at Ames. Donker returned fire.

The city police Special Response Team used an armored vehicle to approach Bolin, and those officers determined he had been shot and was dead.

ISP conducted the officer-involved shooting investigation.

“Whether planned by Bolin or spur of the moment, this was an ambush of our officers,” Modesitt said. “We commend the bravery of the officers that moved toward the shooter while he was firing.

“Deputy Donker did not begin his shift that day thinking he would be called upon to shoot someone. But when his fellow deputies were pinned down by gunfire, and when he received gunfire in his direction, deadly force was not only legally permitted, it was necessary.”

Bolin was known to police due to multiple arrests in connection with methamphetamine. He had cases pending in court at the time of the incident.

Bolin was also a U.S. Army veteran who served during Operation Desert Storm, his obituary stated. He had been honorably discharged.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.