A trial has been canceled for a West Terre Haute man facing sex-crime charges including three counts of child molesting.
Charges were dismissed Monday against Donald Barnhart, 56, on a motion by the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.
Barnhart was arrested in July 2018 on three counts of child molesting – as a Class B, Level 1 and Level 2 felony – and one count each of rape, a Level 3 felony, and incest, a Level 4 felony.
The trial had been set to start Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court 3.
“While preparing the case for jury trial and meeting with witnesses, it became apparent that the state would not be able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said. “Based on both evidentiary considerations and ethical obligations, the state filed a motion to dismiss the charges.”
Roberts said some of the most difficult cases to prove are delayed-report child molest cases. There is generally no physical evidence to support the allegation, he explained, and the state always has the burden of proof to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
