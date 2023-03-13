Vigo County property owners can expect to see assessed values and property taxes increase over the next two years.
And residential homes will see the highest increases.
Homeowner tax bills will likely increase about the same this year and next year — ranging from $50 to more than $300 additional, depending on the home value, said Vigo County Assessor Kevin Gardner.
That tax increase is based on homes with assessed values ranging from $100,000 to well over $300,000.
"For property assessments [and tax bills] for this year, the increase is from new cost tables," Gardner said.
The cost tables, used to assess property, reflect higher construction costs, material costs and labor costs.
The Indiana Department of Local Government Finance established those cost tables for county assessments. The cost tables resulted in home values increasing 9% to 15% for the 2022 assessment, used to calculate taxes payable in 2023.
The result is property taxes for most homeowners will increase 5% to 9% this year.
The county will mail out assessed values - called a Form 11 - to property owners in April. Tax bills are then due in two installments, one in May [spring tax bill] and another in November [fall tax bill].
For next year, taxes for most homes will increase 7% to 10%.
That increase is based on the increased value of homes sold in 2022, which saw home values increase 15% to 30%.
The higher home values will cause assessed values to rise 5% to 15% for 2024 taxes.
"We are supposed to be market value and so we assess for what a home would sell in the market," Gardner said.
"We look at the [property] sales in the county. In 2022, the sales were going anywhere from 15% to 30% higher than what they were (previously) valued at," Gardner said.
"We have seen that start to slow down a little bit in 2023, and that is based on the time a house stays on the market. We do watch that, and it is looks like in 2022 houses were staying on the market for zero to seven days and selling for anywhere from 15% to 30% more than asking prices," Gardner said.
"Now [in 2023] it looks like houses are on the market for a week up to a month and a half," he said. "And now it looks like there are not necessarily bidding wars, but sellers are getting asking price or a little under, so it is still a seller's market, but it is starting to come down to what we would call a normal [housing] market," Gardner said.
"There is still not much [residential home] inventory, which will keep the house values up. The Fed increasing the [home mortgage interest rates] will slow that down some," Gardner said.
"What the taxpayers in Vigo County can expect to see is assessments will rise across the board somewhere between 5% and 15% percent," Gardner said for tax bills due in 2024.
"If all held constant, in a perfect world, if the county budget would remain constant and assessments went up, tax rates would go down and the taxpayer would not see an increase.
"However, this is not all constant. I think taxpayers will see an increase, but it is not going to be at the same percentage as the assessment, as tax rates will drop in some areas," the county assessor said.
Overall, the county's total assessed value was about $6.8 billion in 2022 and increased to about $7.1 billion in 2023, about a 4.5% increase.
"That is not horrible," Gardner said.
Hoosier homeowners have a property tax cap of 1% of their gross assessed value, however, most homes in Vigo County are not paying at that 1% property tax cap and will likely see a tax increase.
"A lot of homes will not reach their cap of 1% in gross assessed value, and will pay what the tax rate is, wherever they live in the county. I think many people will pay $150 to $200 more in taxes, but the majority of people will be much less than that, yet some higher priced homes [$500,000 and up] will see more than that," Gardner said.
"So, generally, we will see back to back [tax] increases. The first increase is because of higher cost tables, the second increase is because of higher home values," Gardner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.