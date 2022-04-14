Vigo property tax bills mailed; due May 10, Nov. 10

Vigo County property tax bills have been mailed with spring taxes due next month, said Vigo County Treasurer Josie Thompson.
Taxes are due and payable in two equal installments on or before May 10 and November 10.
Payment methods include credit cards, debit cards and electronic checks.
Tax payments can be made online, with a processing fee. Go to LowTaxInfo.com, then click on Vigo County.
Payment can also be made via telephone at 877-445-3675.
Starting April 18, and continuing through May 10, tax payments can also be made at any Vigo County branch of First Financial Bank; Old National Bank; Terre Haute Savings Bank; First Farmers Bank and Trust; Fifth Third Bank; and Riddell National Bank.
Other payment options include a drop box at the north entrance of the Vigo County Annex, 191 Oak St., or at the Vigo County Treasurers' office in the annex.
