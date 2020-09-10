Vigo County police agencies this morning were investigating a possible sighting of a suspect in an Olney, Illinois, homicide, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
About 9 a.m., the Vigo County Sheriff's Office received a report that a suspect in the Illinois homicide investigation was in the area of Cobblestone Crossing, the sheriff said. Police are searching for 19-year-old Rick Meador in connection with that homicide.
Callers reported seeing Meador on a girls' bicycle.
"Some people called me and said they were pretty certain it was him. Unfortunately, they didn't figure it out until a few hours later," Plasse said.
Authorities were continuing their search at 11 a.m. today in the Cobblestone Crossing area, Plasse said.
"We're still checking around down there," the sheriff said. Police have not confirmed the individual spotted was Meador, he added.
Plasse advised residents in that area to be aware and keep their doors locked. Dixie Bee Elementary and Honey Creek Middle School were briefly placed on lockout status.
Plasse said his office appreciates such tips from the public.
Illinois State Police say Meador "should be considered armed and dangerous." He is described as a white male, about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing about 155 pounds. He has brown hair.
On Sunday, Illinois State Police were called to assist they Olney Police Department with a homicide investigation at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney. An adult male, later identified as Kyle M. Johnson, a 19-year-old from Olney, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
On Wednesday, Illinois authorities arrested Tara N. Haws, 33, of Olney, in connection with Johnson's death. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder by accountability was issued through the office of Richland County State’s Attorney Charles Bradley Vaughn for Haws.
An arrest warrant charging first-degree murder has been issued for Meador.
Olney, Illinois, is in Richland County, west of Vincennes, Indiana.
