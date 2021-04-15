Union Health and the Vigo County Health Department are both making plans to transition away from high volume COVID-19 vaccination clinics later this spring as demand slows at those sites and access is readily available at many other community sites.

Union Health, at its Landsbaum Health Clinic, has administered 35,000 vaccination doses since December, said Mandi Scott, Union Health spokeswoman.

“Moving forward, Union Health is now finalizing some transition plans for COVID-19 services,” she said.

The Landsbaum Health Clinic will stop giving first COVID-19 vaccination doses after April 30. The clinic will then close once the corresponding second doses have been administered in May.

Plans are also in the works to add a new site for vaccinations within the Union Health campus, Scott said. Details are still being developed and will be released at a later date.

In explaining why Union Health is making the change, Scott said, “Demand for vaccines has declined in the last several weeks, but at the same time, access in the community is rising sharply. If you look at capacity within Vigo County alone, there are more than 1,000 available appointment slots each day. Where there were just two vaccination clinics early on, there are now over a dozen sites in Vigo County alone now that retail pharmacies are involved.”

The new Union Health site will still offer the Pfizer vaccine, she said.

On Thursday, the state’s COVID vaccination dashboard showed that 24,219 Vigo County residents were fully vaccinated, while 31,995 had their first dose.

The Vigo County Health Department also will be making the transition, said Joni Wise, health department administrator.

As early as the middle of next week, the COVID vaccination clinic will move back to the Vigo County Annex, where the health department will complete first and second doses that have already been scheduled, expected to continue into May.

The Indiana Department of Health will automatically notify scheduled individuals of the change in location; currently, the site is located next to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

While the health department will no longer offer a large volume clinic after scheduled doses are delivered, it will assist with Vigo County high school COVID vaccination clinics for students, and it will assist in vaccination efforts with other groups, including homeless and incarcerated individuals, Wise said. High school clinics are still in the planning stages.

“The state wanted to move more toward a traditional rollout of vaccines,” Wise said. “We started with the mass vaccination model to push out vaccines quickly and to those priority groups. Now it’s just going to be that regular system of delivery, just like it is with the flu vaccine,” she said.

Residents can get the vaccination at several pharmacies, as well as pharmacies at such stores such as Walmart, Sam’s, Kroger and Meijer. Eventually, it’s anticipated people will be able to get them at doctor’s offices, Wise said. “It allows those traditional systems of delivery to do what they do and it allows us to go back to doing our work.”

Because the health department will be focusing on COVID vaccinations at its Vigo County Annex site, it will temporarily suspend TB testing from April 21 through June 1.

The health department will announce the change of location date when it is finalized.

