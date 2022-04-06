After the 2020 election, Vigo County was one of five counties in which the Indiana Secretary of State conducted a post-election audit through Ball State University's Voting System Technical Oversight Program.
The post-election audit was completed on March 1, 2021.
"In total 1,220 votes were sampled in the races that were audited for the 2020 General Election in Vigo County," said Allen Carter, director of communications for the Indiana Secretary of State's office.
The audit examined the election races of the president and vice president of the United States; Indiana governor and lieutenant governor; Indiana attorney general; the District 8 seat for the U.S. House of Representatives; and the Vigo County Clerk of the Circuit Court.
"In every race examined, the election outcome was confirmed with 100% confidence and high levels of statistical assurance," Carter said.
The audit was done to provide strong statistical evidence that an election outcome is correct, Carter said. It is done by manually checking a randomized sample of paper-voted ballots.
In a post-election audit, ballots are not tallied by scanners. Every sampled ballot is hand-counted to determine if the initial machine readings are confirmed and accurate.
"The number of ballots sampled is determined by a statistical analysis of the number of votes cast and the margin of victory in a particular contest," Carter said.
Other counties audited in 2020 were Cass, LaPorte, Madison and Marion. At the conclusion of the 2022 General Election, Indiana will perform audits in 10 still-to-be-determined counties, according to the Indiana Secretary of State's office.
