The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department has delayed the start of its 2020 camping season.
Originally set to begin May 1, the opening date has been pushed to May 15 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The tentative May 15 date "is due to the extremely unpredictable circumstances, caused by COVID-19, the importance of safeguarding the health of our staff and community members, and for the logistics of hiring/training personnel," the department said in a news release. "We will reevaluate the date for camping on or before the first of May."
Vigo County parks are open, but playgrounds, shelters, rentals and restrooms are closed. All programs for the month of April have been suspended.
People using the parks are required to follow social distancing guidelines.
