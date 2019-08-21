The final public meeting in the the Vigo County Parks and Recreation master planning process will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at Rooney Library, Saint Mary of the Woods College.
This is the third public meeting held by VRPRD to further collect data from the community and better understand what the wants and needs of park users and non-park users are. Paper surveys will be available at the meeting.
After collecting this data, VCPRD will analyze all data and input to be finalized into an actionable plan. By the end of the year, a final draft will be presented at the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Park Board meeting in December.
