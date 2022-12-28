Online reservation fees and holiday camping rates will increase at Vigo County Parks in 2023.
In 2021, Vigo County moved to Campspot, an online reservation system for campsites.
Campspot’s online reservation booking fee was $2 and the company has increased that to $3, Adam Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, told the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday.
Grossman requested the park board increase the booking fee across the board, for both shelter and camp site online reservations.
“Even though those [shelter and camp site reservations] are through different vendors, this would make it the same so it is not confusing and hopefully we can blend the systems together next year and have the ability to run it all through Campspot,” Grossman said.
An option to lock-in a specific camp site online would remain at $5.
Holiday camping rates are also to increase, with camping with electricity daily rates going to $25 from $20; camping with electricity and water would increase to $30 from $25; and primitive camping would go to a daily rate of $17, up from $15 per day.
Additionally, a 1800s-era style cabin stay at Fowler Park goes to $55 per night, up from $50, Grossman said.
“We did a lot of research of other campgrounds. We are almost the same, but the biggest difference is the gate fee” as Vigo County does not charge a gate fee to enter parks.
“We are free to use the park. Most places will charge $5 to $7 per car to park,” Grossman said.
Campsites can be rented for a maximum of 14 days. After that time, individuals occupying the campsite must vacate the campground for no less than seven days.
The board unanimously voted to approve the increased rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.