Vigo and Parke counties have each reported one new active case of COVID-19 in the daily update of case counts.

Vigo County Health Department posted its update this morning. However, that new case was not included in today's state count, which has a midnight cut off for reporting new cases.

Vigo County is now at 56 active cases with four deaths, according to health department statistics.

Parke County now has 10 reported cases, as does Sullivan County. Vermillion County has seven cases, and Clay County has had 19 positive cases with one death reported.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 612 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 13,039 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

The state added 45 new deaths for a total of 706 COVID-19 deaths reported.

To date, 72,040 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 69,470 on Wednesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 160. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (44), Bartholomew (17), Cass (61), Elkhart (11), Hamilton (23), Hendricks (34), Johnson (22), Lake (55), Shelby (20) and St. Joseph (22). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.