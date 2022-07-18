Babo's Cafe has been approved for a beer and wine license from the Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board.
Owners Samir and Svetlana Ikanovic opened their first restaurant in January on Terre Haute's east side, buying a building at 2918 Wabash Avenue from the former Fifi's Lunch Box.
"This is our first restaurant and first (alcoholic beverage) license," Samir Ikanovic told the beverage board.
The license now goes before the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission on Aug. 2 for final approval, along with other actions from the board.
The board also approved a beer and wine license for Gurinder Saini, president of Black Gold Oils Inc., which is the new owner of the Maui Stop & Shop II at 2601 S. Third St. The company has been operating the stop and shop since mid-April.
Also approved were two beer and wine licenses for Dolgencorp LLC, doing business as Dollar General Store at its 7121 S. U.S. 41 and 2247 Lafayette Avenue locations. The stores will have four feet of display space for beer and four feet of display for wine.
In addition to the four new licenses, the board approved 10 license renewals. They are:
• AS Plus One LLC, for beer/wine license, doing business as AS Plus One, a fuel/grocery mart at 9950 S. U.S. 41.
• GMRI Inc., for beer/wine/liquor license, doing business as The Olive Garden Restaurant at 3820 S. U.S.41.
• Idle Creek Golf Course Inc., beer/wine/liquor license, for restaurant at 5353 Ryanne Marie Lane.
• Mac's Convenience Stores LLC, beer/wine license, doing business as Circle K at 2219 Lafayette Ave.
• Sandcut Tavern Inc., beer/wine license, for tavern/restaurant at 6100 E. Rio Grande Road.
• TWG BRL Inc., beer/wine/liquore license, doing business as Big Red Liquors at 1011 N. Third St.
• Vigo Hospitality Group LLC, beer/wine/liquor license, doing business as The Landing at Fort Harrison, 3350 N. 4th St.
• Wabash Valley Hospitality Inc., beer/wine/liquor license, doing business as The Cabin Pub and Grub, at 1350 Hulman St.
• Wabash Valley Hospitality Inc., beer/wine/liquor license, dong business as Stephen's Inn, at 2330 S. 13th St.
• Wabash Valley Pizza Hut Inc., beer/wine license, doing business as Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, at 2001 Lafayette Ave.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.