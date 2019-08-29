A Vigo County Council committee Thursday unanimously passed a resolution that pledges specific county income tax revenues for a new county jail.
That resolution next goes before the full Vigo County Council at its 6 p.m. Sept. 10 meeting.
That is the same day that Vigo County Board of Commissioners intend to hold a public meeting at 4 p.m. in the Vigo County Annex to show designs of a new jail. The designs were released last week to the Vigo County Building Corporation and published online by the Tribune-Star.
Prior to the three-member committee vote, Andre Kummerow, a member of Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County, voiced concern of leeway in the funding amounts. The committee is comprised of Council members Vicki Weger, Jim Mann and Mike Morris.
The financial resolution commits up to $7 million in annual lease rental payment to the building corporation for a new jail. However, under a current jail design, bond payments are likely to be $5.6 million annually.
Kummerow said the $7 million commitment is not necessary, as $7 million would support an $80 million jail.
The resolution states the maximum amount for the county would be $80 million. Kummerow voiced concern that jail designers would work toward the maximum price.
County Attorney Michael Wright said the resolution is pledged higher to cover all bases, just at the county’s annual budget is annually advertised higher based on a maximum amount, but then reduced.
“What I take his (Kummerow’s) statement to imply is that the commissioners are eager to overspend related to this project. I can’t see how a person could take it any other way,” Wright said. “I find that insulting. It is insulting to think that commissioners as a group are trying to overspend for a project that we have been in litigation related to for six years in state court and three years in federal court.”
Wright said the jail/sheriff’s department project now is based on a jail with 498 rated beds (with about six other beds that are not in the jail area) in a facility with about 140,000 square feet.
“That is what the lease agreement and resolution provides for; there is no bumping that up,” Wright said. “Commissioners are just as committed as the Council to bring this under budget or as close to budget as humanly possible.”
The jail project cost is estimated at $63.5 million, Wright said, which includes more than $50 million for construction of a jail, plus costs such as building a new roadway to the jail, site and dirt work, jail fixtures, furniture and equipment.
Wright said the county’s municipal adviser — Crowe LLP, a public accounting, consulting, and technology firm — is looking at ways to minimize long-term interest costs
A bond anticipation note would allow the county to reduce costs during a construction period of 18 to 24 months. Once completed, that proposal is to be presented to the County Council in September.
Wright told the committee that construction bids will be opened on Oct. 3 in a public meeting.
Those bids will be good for 90 days, during which time contracts will be awarded for construction. Wright said the project is likely to include 22 different categories of construction. Once a final project cost is known, then a bond can be issued for sale on the financial markets within one to two weeks, with closing of the bond financing in mid November.
The resolution now going before the full council uses two income taxes to fund the jail - a special purpose tax at 0.25 percent and a correctional and rehabilitative tax at 0.20 percent, totaling 0.45 percent of the new 0.75 percent income tax increase approved by the County Council last year.
Both of those taxes have sunset limits, ranging from 20 to 22 years for the 0.20 tax and 30 years for the 0.25 percent tax.
The 0.25 percent tax is estimated to raise $5.2 million of an estimated $5.6 million annual bond payment, said Kylissa Miller, council administrator.
The second, 0.20 percent, tax is needed to ensure funds are available to cover the entire bond payment, Miller told the committee. Additionally, county property taxes are another backup for bond payments, Wright said.
The county’s plan enabled it to receive a AA- bond rating and likely lower long-term interest rates.
At the end of the meeting, committee chairman Morris said he thinks it would be “intolerable” if a significant amount of the correctional rehabilitative tax is used for jail construction, adding much of that money is be used to support operational costs of the new jail and other programs.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
