Vigo OKs liquor license for Terre Haute Convention Center

Tribune-Star file/Howard GreningerChecking the progress; Members of the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board walk through the main ballroom, then under construction, of the Terre Haute Convention Center in this November 2021 file photo.

The Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board on Monday approved a three-way liquor license for the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center.

The center, 800 Wabash Avenue, is scheduled to hold a grand opening on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The license allows for the sale of beer, wine and liquor.

The board also approved liquor license renewals for:

• Rod O'Kelley Inc. doing business as Boot City, 11800 S. U.S. 41, for beer and wine at grocery store;

• Mi Pueblo III Inc. doing business as Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 3422 S. Third St. (beer, wine, liquor);

• Real Hacienda, 3728 E. Wabash Ave. (beer, wine, liquor);

• MT Acres Enterprises LLC doing business as Bottle 41, at 5131 S. U.S. 41 (beer, wine);

• Snacks Cafe Inc. doing business as Snacks Cafe, 7 W. Paris Ave., West Terre Haute (beer, wine, liquor);

• Sweet Lou's Pizzeria LLC doing business as Twiggy's Restaurant & Pub, 8567 Wabash Ave. (beer, wine, liquor);

• Walgreen Co. for store #09711 at 2040 Lafayette Ave. (beer, wine, liquor); and Walgreen Co. for store #03486 at 1300 Wabash Ave. (beer, wine, liquor).

