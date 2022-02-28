Vigo OKs liquor license for Terre Haute Convention Center

The Vigo County Alcoholic Beverage Board on Monday approved a three-way liquor license for the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board for the downtown Terre Haute Convention Center.
The center, 800 Wabash Avenue, is scheduled to hold a grand opening on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The license allows for the sale of beer, wine and liquor.
The board also approved liquor license renewals for:
• Rod O'Kelley Inc. doing business as Boot City, 11800 S. U.S. 41, for beer and wine at grocery store;
• Mi Pueblo III Inc. doing business as Hacienda Coyotes Grill, 3422 S. Third St. (beer, wine, liquor);
• Real Hacienda, 3728 E. Wabash Ave. (beer, wine, liquor);
• MT Acres Enterprises LLC doing business as Bottle 41, at 5131 S. U.S. 41 (beer, wine);
• Snacks Cafe Inc. doing business as Snacks Cafe, 7 W. Paris Ave., West Terre Haute (beer, wine, liquor);
• Sweet Lou's Pizzeria LLC doing business as Twiggy's Restaurant & Pub, 8567 Wabash Ave. (beer, wine, liquor);
• Walgreen Co. for store #09711 at 2040 Lafayette Ave. (beer, wine, liquor); and Walgreen Co. for store #03486 at 1300 Wabash Ave. (beer, wine, liquor).
