The Vigo County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved an ordinance raising the fee to conduct a sheriff's sale.
Sheriff John Plasse told commissioners that SRI, a company that complies and manages the county's sheriff sales, has increased its fee to $180 from $80. Plasse requested the county raise its fee to $293 "so we will continue to receive $113 for each property sale as we have in the past," the sheriff said. "Otherwise, we would only receive $33 for each sale.
"We are not asking to increase our (own) fee (revenue), only an increase to offset the SRI increase," the sheriff said.
A sheriff's sale is essentially a mortgage foreclosure auction, the final step in a property foreclosure process. When a property owners defaults on a mortgage loan, the lender files a complaint for a mortgage foreclosure in the county court system. The property is sold at a public auction conducted by the sheriff's department.
The highest bidder wins the auction, and the proceeds are applied to the judgment amount less various costs of the sale.
Because a new fee is established, the ordinance will be advertised before taking effect, said Terry Modesitt, whose law firm represents the Board of Commissioners. Modesitt is also the county prosecutor.
In other business, commissioners made an annual certification of covered bridges in the county.
County Auditor Jim Bramble said the certification allows the county to receive $1,850 from the state for the maintenance of covered bridges. The county has one covered bridge — the Irishman's Covered Bridge in Fowler Park.
The bridge, build in 1847 by C.W. Bishop, originally spanned Honey Creek on Ferre Road northwest of Riley. The 85-foot long covered bridge was moved to Fowler Park in 1971, where it crosses a section of Ruble Lake.
After a $10,000 donation from the National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges in 2019, a bridge renovation project was started. It was completed in September 2020.
