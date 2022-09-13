Vigo OK's $74.56M budget for coming year

The Vigo County Council on Tuesday OK'd a budget of approximately $74.56 million, bringing the number down from an earlier, preliminary figure of $84.7 million.
Of the $74.56 million, $51.7 million is to be raised from property taxes. The vote was 5-1, with Councilwoman Vicki Weger opposing. Councilman Todd Thacker was not present.
While county employees will receive a 2.5% salary increase for 2023, the approved budget did away with 19 new position requests, including 11 that were sought for the new county jail, which is scheduled to hold inmates by the end of this month.
The $74.56 million budget for 2023 compares to the 2022 budget of $71.2 million, which gave employees a 4% raise.
In March of this year, Sheriff John Plasse requested more than $1.42 million to add 11 full time jail personnel plus add stipends for supervision, shift differential and additional duties. That included $53,500 for part-time worker increases.
Councilman David Thompson, who chaired the council's budget committee, said after the meeting the jail personnel "can be readdressed at a later time. Right now it was an ask from the sheriff to increase his department by 11 new employees.
"Initially we were told the new jail would take less employees and not until after [construction] did we find out it would take more. I am hoping once they get in there, they will find out they don't need more," Thompson said.
Thompson told the council that "with everything we are facing, we made tough cuts to each and every department, but I do not think we made any cuts for the way the job is done" by each department.
The budget committee chairman told the council the 2023 budget process started in June, as the nation's "inflation rate was 9.1%, the highest level since 1981 and gas prices were at a record high as well, at $5.25" per gallon, Thompson said.
The current inflation rate is 8.26%, compared to 8.52% last month and 5.25% last year. Gasoline prices now range from $3.55 to $3.75 per gallon.
Also under consideration for the 2023 budget was an estimate of more than $10.9 million reduced from property tax collections under the state's property tax limits, compared to $6.2 million estimated for last year, Thompson said. Another challenge, Thompson said, was declining revenues from user fees and grants.
On employee salaries, Thompson said the county still does not have a completed employee compensation plan and new salary analysis from Baker Tilley, an accounting and consulting firm.
Prior to the full budget vote, Councilwoman Marie Theisz made a motion to increase the salary increase to 3%. That died in a 5-1 vote, with Theisz the only yes vote.
Weger, prior to the vote on the new budget, said she is "upset and flustered" at the budget process, especially as the county lacks a completed compensation study.
"I wish Baker Tilly was not a consideration in this thing," Weger said. "Down the road, I know we will do something that will help you," Weger said, speaking of employee wages.
Construction bond
In another issue, the council voted 5-1, also with Weger opposing, to set aside excess income tax funds to pay off a construction bond of the new Vigo County Jail in 2029, a decade earlier than its scheduled pay off in 2039.
Income taxes used to pay off the bond are generating about $6 million, compared to an initial estimate of $5 million annually, and they are forecast to grow over the next few years.
Weger questioned the mechanics of the early payoff, wondering if the council wasn't essentially creating a new fund — which would actually be the role of the Board of Commissioners.
Council Attorney Robert Effner said he thinks the method chosen is permitted, as the council is not establishing a new fund, but rather keeping any excess above funds needed to pay off bond payments in an existing fund and making a large payment at the end of the bond term in 2029.
Kylissa Miller, council administrator, said the State Board of Accounts recommended any excess funds remain in their existing budget fund. County Auditor Jim Bramble questioned if the measure is best financially for the county as it would not know market conditions or interest rates in seven years.
Council President Aaron Loudermilk said future County Councils are not bound by the measure, but said it establishes a plan that provides an option to pay off the jail 10 years early. The measure, he said, would save taxpayers $62 million in income taxes and bond interest costs.
Loudermilk said the goal is to cut 0.25% from income taxes in seven years, "and I assume that is not a bad thing."
Finally, a request from the Vigo County Clerk's office for salary increases in that department died for lack of action. No council member made a motion regarding the request.
Council members repeated they could not reach a decision on salaries by department without Baker Tilly completing the compensation study.
Loudermilk declared that since no motion was made, the clerk's salary request died.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
