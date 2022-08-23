Vigo OKs $260K for 11 fire departments

Facing a September deadline, the Vigo County Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to distribute nearly $260,000 to 11 township fire departments.
The council had recessed its meeting from Aug. 9, pausing due to an interpretation from the state Department of Local Government Finance that said the towns of West Terre Haute, Seelyville and Riley already obtain income tax funding, and those towns should then distribute funding to Sugar Creek, Riley and Seelyville fire departments.
Robert Effner, attorney for the County Council, said the council submitted a rebuttal to the state agency, but has not heard back from the state. Effner recommended passing the distribution due to a deadline of Sept.1.
Effner said the DLGF could deny the measure, which would not fund the fire departments. However, if the council took no action and missed a state required Sept.1 deadline, the fire departments would certainly be without funding.
The income tax is distributed based on 65% from emergency runs and 35% on tax levy distribution.
The income tax distribution to the township fire departments is $101,943 to Honey Creek; $5,062 to Linton; $5,645 for Nevins; $12,525 for New Goshen; $26,291 for Otter Creek; $6,474 for Pierson; $10,767 to Prairieton; $21,565 for Riley; $20,891 for Seelyville; $4,110 for Shepardsville; and $44,762 to Sugar Creek.
In another matter, County Assessor Kevin Gardner presented the council with a letter, signed by nearly 80 county government building employees and is the same letter submitted to county commissioners, asking for security to the government center building at First and Oak Streets.
Gardner said employees just want security and are not supporting any specific plan, such as a $1.2 million plan to use American Rescue Plan to construction a new front to the building and add a metal detector and x-ray machines.
Several council members said they want to see an overall plan for spending ARP funds, adding $1.2 million is a costly addition to the county building when less expensive measures, such as locking all but one entrance, can address the issue.
