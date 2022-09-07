Vigo officials spar over annex security

Security at the Vigo County Government Center and the use of American Rescue Plan funds brought a heated discussion between a Vigo County councilwoman and a county commissioner Tuesday evening.
The Vigo County Council has tabled a funding request from county commissioners for $1.2 million for a new single security entrance security to the government building, commonly referred to as the annex, that would include a metal detector and bag checking X-ray machine and have a permanent space for a security officer.
All other county entrances would be closed and would bring the building up to standards under the Americans With Disabilities Act.
Additionally, commissioners are seeking more than $2 million for 17 water and drainage road projects. Both projects would be paid from $20.76 million the county has received in American Rescue Plan federal funds.
In August, about 80 county employees have signed a letter asking security be improved at the Vigo County Government Center at First and Oak streets in Terre Haute.
“I have a solution that should satisfy,” Councilwoman Brenda Wilson said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
“Even if we were to go with the $1.2 million addition and bring everything up to ADA standards, that will not solve the immediate urgent need that people have and the fear that they are having. That project would be six months to a year before completion,” she said.
Wilson said both commissioners and the sheriff’s department have a budget line item for contractual services and can hire an outside security firm.
“We can close all entrances except for the south entrance... can hire an outside security firm who can sit at that door Monday through Friday 8 [a.m.] to 4 [p.m.], they can scan people when they walk in the door and point people in the direction of the offices they are looking for, problem solved. You’ve got security for the building,” Wilson said.
“I think it is a good solution.... and [American Rescue Plan Act] money doesn’t have to be used for it,” she said.
Commissioner Mike Morris, a former County Council member, fired back.
“So, Council, am I taking this as one of your members is proposing an appropriation, additional, in contractual and labor for the commissioners and for maintenance, i.e., equipment, because there is no money to do that right now,” Morris said.
“I guess you are proposing you are going to increase those budgets. Is that what I heard?” Morris said.
Wilson said, “That is not necessarily what you heard. I know there is money in your budget for contractual service.”
“And we use it councilwoman Wilson,” Morris said. “There is no money for this. I am telling you there is no money for this. If you appropriate that money, perhaps we can proceed down that path,” Morris said.
“I think you need to do a new study,” Wilson countered, “to find out how much that costs.”
“I said we use contractual for different studies. You want an amount? I have asked for $200,000 for contractual labor. I don’t think we will use that much,” Morris said.
“$200,000? So $200,000 for security guard to sit Monday through Friday?” Wilson said.
Morris replied saying security includes three people covering the county juvenile center and three more at the courthouse, each making about $40,000 plus benefits.
“I mean, you do the math. How many do you want here? I think that is a high figure, but if you allocate it, we don’t have to spend all of it,” the commissioner said.
That brought a chuckle from Wilson.
“Just laugh at all these things. These are serious things,” Morris said. “People are serious about this.”
Wilson said, “I don’t think a $1.2 million entrance that will take a year to build is addressing the issue. It is an immediate issue.”
Morris interjected, “Then immediately propose to increase those budgets and we will attack it.
“Do you think that a private security person will be any less money?” Morris asked. “I told you that if we don’t spend that money — we don’t have to, but you just laugh and say we are going to spend it anyway.”
“No, I did not say you would spend it anyway,” Wilson said. “If you talk to us, with doing some research to find out how much a security guard would cost, then we might consider that.”
“This was your idea,” Morris said. “You presented this idea. I asked you if you were going to fund it. That is all I asked.”
Morris said he thinks the way to address the security issue, as well as ADA compliance, is the new entrance project.
“But if your proposal is for a private firm to do security here, we will need additional money. That is all I am saying,” he said.
“I am just presenting an option that would solve the immediate need...” Wilson said.
“Glad you brought it up,” Morris said. Morris then told the council he had considered inviting a private firm before the council.
“Why didn’t you” bring a private firm representative, Wilson said.
“Because it was not on the agenda,” Morris said. “I didn’t know we would be discussing it.”
Council President Aaron Loudermilk asked Morris to get a proposal from a private security company.
“Absolutely, we can do a competitive bid if you want,” the commissioner said.
Culvert issue
In another issue, the council discussed funding culverts after a Vigo County resident asked the county to reconsider and fund culvert work.
Wilson told the resident, “The ARP money is not a free gift from the government. It is taxpayer dollars that are coming back to the communities and be spent on a wide range [of projects]. This money should be used for the highest percentage of the county to benefit them. I fully believe that culverts are one of the projects that need to be addressed. I completely agree with that,” she said.
Councilman Todd Thacker said none of the culverts presented by commissioners were rated an emergency, but were rated in poor condition that need addressed. “We have funds for emergencies... and we would address an emergency different than a preventative issue,” Thacker said.
Additionally, Wilson said, “The issue that I have is the commissioners were tasked with presenting a comprehensive plan for the full $20 million and I have taken the liberty of contacting several counties around the state who have commissioners that are working well with the council and putting together such a plan,” Wilson said.
She then said she obtained a copy of Delaware County’s ARP plan.
“I have some copies for the commissioners. It is very detailed and very well lined out. If the commissioners are having a difficult time, maybe they could use this as a model to present a plan for that $20 million,” Wilson said. “This is something that I believe would satisfy the council to move forward on some of this projects... rather than piecemealing this project and this project, we need the full $20 million,” Wilson said.
Later in the meeting, Morris asked Wilson if she would share a study from Delaware County.
“When were you going to share it with commissioners?” Morris said.
“Just now. I found it this afternoon. I’ve got copies for you,” Wilson said.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com.
