Vigo County could break ground on a new jail as soon as Dec.13, said Brad Anderson, president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners.
"Dec. 12 is the date we are looking for" bonds to be sold to pay for a new jail, Anderson said Tuesday during the board's weekly meeting.
Costs from bids on 13 categories for jail construction were accepted by county commissioners this month at more than $56.27 million. Add in design and legal costs and construction expenses are to be more than $66.5 million.
The county plans to build a new jail off the 500 block of West Honey Creek Drive in Terre Haute. The roughly 500-bed jail is expected to take about two years to build.
Vigo County officials are to appear Nov. 6 at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute to discuss efforts made to address current jail population and population pressures at the county jail. Inmate counts at the Vigo County Jail from June to September have ranged from 323 to 359 people in the jail, something the ACLU of Indiana said needs correcting and cannot wait until a new jail is built.
In another issue, Vigo County government computers in July were hit by a ransomware attack. Anderson said that while final costs are yet to be determined, costs to recover from that attack, including software and hardware updates as well as overtime, could exceed $500,000.
"We don't have a final figure and it could go up to $1 million, but we don't know. We still have stuff coming in from the sheriff's department which is on a separate IT (information technology) program, so we are still getting all their bills. We have up to $1 million insurance" for cyber attacks, Anderson said.
Springhill Drive project
In other matters, commissioners approved an addendum to a contract with RQAW for right of way and land acquisition for a second phase of the county's Springhill Drive road improvement project.
It calls for RQAW to work on 67 parcels, up from 64 parcels for the project. That increased the county's engineering contract to $709,550, up from $684,905.
Phase 2 will widen Springhill Drive from about 165 feet east of Seventh Street east to about 400 feet west of Erie Canal Road, for a length of about 1.2 miles, adding a center turn lane.
The project will reconstruct the existing payment to include two, 11-foot wide travel lanes and one continuous 12-foot wide center two-way left-turn lane for the entire project length. Most of the project will include a 2-foot curb and gutter section, while the eastern area will have two 4-foot wide shoulders to tie into the existing section at Erie Canal Road.
Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins said the second phase is at least a year away, if not longer, from starting.
Phase 1 widened about 1/3 of a mile of pavement on East Springhill Drive from U.S. 41 to Seventh Street.
Commissioner President Brad Anderson said a long term goal is to have a third phase, widening Springhill Drive from Indiana 63 to U.S. 41.
Commissioners also amended a contract with Clark Deitz Inc., an engineering firm that annually inspects county bridges for national bridge standards. Two bridges were added to the county's bridge inventory, increasing the contract $2,909. The county is responsible for all bridges, excepts for state bridges, in the county, which includes inside city and town limits.
