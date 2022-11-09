Fourteen candidates competed intensely for four Vigo County School Board seats.
They were joined on 2022 general election ballots by close races for county sheriff, commissioner, county council seats and superior court judge. Ballots also included contested races for U.S. Senate and House seats.
Skies were clear and the temperature climbed to 64 degrees.
Some Election Day polling sites, like The Meadows vote center, featured steady lines of voters. That apparently was a misleading scene, in terms of the big picture of local voting levels for this fall’s election.
Vigo County’s turnout ended up being among its lowest for a midterm election — those elections conducted in the middle of a U.S. presidential term — in, at least, more than a half-century.
Unofficial results of Tuesday’s election, through the Vigo County Clerk’s Office, show that 27,392 people cast ballots this fall, out of 75,044 registered voters in the county. That’s a 36.5% turnout.
Since 1970, turnouts for midterm elections in Vigo County have dipped below 40% only three times, according to Tribune-Star archives and historical data from the Clerk’s Office and the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office Election Division. The 2022 turnout joined that list. Vigo also fell under the 40% mark in 2014 with a dismal 28.5% turnout, and in 2002 at 35.4%.
That’s a far cry from the county’s more reliable voter participation era. Between 1970 and 1994, turnouts of registered voters never dipped below 50% and reached a peak for the past half-century at 66.2% in 1982.
Vigo County tied Madison County in 2018 for the lowest turnout percentage in the state for that midterm, at 44%.
“I appreciate those that got out and voted, but I wish the voters would take the elections that are non-presidential as seriously,” Carolyn Callecod, president of the League of Women Voters of Vigo County, said of Tuesday’s outcome. “I don’t know what it will take to get people to get out and vote.”
Sixty percent of Vigo County’s registered voters cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election. Even that percentage, though, left Vigo tied for the state’s fourth lowest turnout. As a state, Indiana didn’t shine in that category, either. The state ranked 46th in the nation for its 2020 voter participation, according to last January’s biennial Indiana Civic Health Index compiled by the Indiana Bar Foundation, Indiana University, IUPUI, the Indiana Supreme Court, and state and national citizenship organizations.
In the run-up to the 2022 election, Vigo’s League of Women Voters chapter led efforts to increase local voter participation through voter registration drives at Terre Haute’s Farmers Market and other community events. The League teamed with the Vigo County Public Library, the Tribune-Star and the NAACP to conduct meet-the-candidate forums. The League also organizes the vote411.org website, which offers voting information and candidate-submitted bios.
“We’re trying to get the information out to the voters and trying to find new ways to get them engaged,” Callecod said. “I don’t know if people feel their vote doesn’t count, but it does.”
