Vigo may sell its older voting machines

Floyd County will be the new home for replaced election equipment as Vigo County makes room for a new voting system for future elections.
The Vigo County Election Board voted unanimously Monday to release the voting equipment, which is being replaced at a cost of about $96,000.
Chief Deputy Clerk Leanna Moore told board members Kara Anderson, John Kesler and Jerry Arnold during their Monday meeting that Floyd County officials had offered to purchase 30 of Vigo County's 56 voting machine for a price of $11,500.
Anderson suggested that other equipment such as as printers could also be sold to Floyd County, and other no longer needed equipment could be declared surplus and offered to local non-profits for re-use.
The board agreed to sell or donate all equipment equipment that is no longer needed.
Meanwhile, the board also agreed to allow more time for candidates in the 2020 election to file the required financial forms that account for funds raised for election campaigns.
Anderson noted the deadline has passed for the forms to be submitted, but since state and federal agencies have been extending deadlines due to the pandemic, the county could follow suit.
Letters will be sent to those candidates who have not yet turned in financial reports.
The board voted to meet again in late June, but a date was not announced.
For more on the Vigo County Election Board, visit www.vigocounty.in.gov and search elections.
