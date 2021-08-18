Vigo may cut two voting centers in 2022

Indiana State University is not on a preliminary list of Vigo County Vote Centers for 2022 elections.
The Vigo County Election Board voted Wednesday to accept 16 of the 18 sites used as vote centers in 2020. That list does not include the ISU Student Union or the Boot City vote centers on the election day-only voting sites.
Board Chairman Kara Anderson said the 2022 vote center list can be amended if needed.
Part of the purpose of Wednesday’s meeting was laying the groundwork for the primary election nine months in the future, Anderson said, but “we need to be flexible” regarding vote center sites.
Bob Lawson in the clerk’s voter registration unit told the board he contacted previous vote center locations, and many of them wanted to have a decision soon from the board so they could reserve their facilities for the days needed.
The approved preliminary list includes Haute City Center and the Vigo County Annex as 28-day early voting sites.
ISU spokesman Mark Alesia said the university was not contacted by the county concerning the vote center.
“Indiana State University stands ready to serve the community with a voting center — as we have in the past,” said Alesia, director of university communication. “ISU has a well-earned reputation for students participating in our democracy through the ballot box. Washington Monthly honored ISU among its 2020 Best Colleges for Student Voting. Serving as a voting site helps ISU instill in students the importance of good citizenship.”
The election board decided Wednesday that vote centers with early voting one week prior to election day will be the Meadows Shopping Center, Operating Engineers, Vigo County Solid Waste Management and West Vigo Conference Center.
Anderson said those four week-long sites spread early voting locations around the county.
Election day vote centers approved are IBEW Local 725, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157, CASY-Booker T. Washington Community Center, Vigo County Public Library, American Legion Post 104, Maryland Community Church and the firehouses at Sandcut, Pimento and New Goshen.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman, chief deputy clerk LeAnna Moore, and board members John Kesler and Jerry Arnold agreed with Anderson in accepting the vote center list.
Supporters of the vote center at Indiana State say it encourages university students and staff to vote, but Newman has said some poll workers were treated poorly by the public at ISU during past elections.
In the 2020 general election, the ISU vote center had 369 ballots cast on election day. That was more than the Pimento Firehouse (295 ballots), Boot City (247) and the first-time vote center at Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 (219).
ISU’s was also the only vote center in 2020 to carry an overwhelming majority for President Joe Biden, who received 61 percent of the ballots to incumbent Donald Trump’s 33 percent. The only other vote center where Biden outpolled Trump – by five votes – was the public library.
Trump won Vigo County by receiving 56 percent of the ballots.
Some of the approved locations will see different space allocated for a vote center, Lawson said. COVID-19 and social distancing affected the layout of vote centers last year. Some sites could get more voting machines.
Lawson said new voting equipment features 170 new ballot machines, up from the 145 machines previously used in the now-retired system,
Vigo County offices on the 2022 ballots include assessor, surveyor, prosecutor sheriff, commissioner of District 1, four county council seats and three judges.
State election rules changes allow for early votes to be submitted to the counting machines when they are cast, but they cannot be tabulated until election day.
Lawson said that change could head off any problems similar to last year’s paper ballot troubles when some ballots were not the correct width of paper to be read by the counting machines. Those ballots had to be remade, resulting in a two-day extension of vote counting.
Also Wednesday, the board voted to send one last notice to 2020 candidates and political action committees who have not submitted their required financial paperwork for their campaigns.
Seven registered letters will be sent with a deadline of Sept. 3 for the paperwork to be filed. Those who do not file by the deadline will face a $50 fine.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
