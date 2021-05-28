Vigo man to be charged in death of mother

Probable cause has been found for the arrest of a Vigo County man in the slaying of his elderly mother.
Michael Charles Wilson, 40, appeared via video this morning in Vigo Superior Court 3 where Judge Sarah Mullican told him formal charges are to be filed next week and an initial hearing will be conducted Thursday.
He faces preliminary charges of murder and theft.
A probable cause affidavit states Gayle Wilson was found dead in her bedroom by a relative who became worried after not hearing from the 72-year-old woman since Wednesday.
Police were called to the residence at 7755 S. Carlisle St. about 9:43 a.m. Thursday, and a death investigation began. Police found bloody garden shears on the floor near Wilson’s body. The woman had multiple injuries to her neck.
A neighbor told police she saw Michael Wilson outside the house on Wednesday and Thursday, and he was behaving oddly by waving a stick in the air.
Detectives learned Michael Wilson had been reported missing May 1, but was found to be driving near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line. His mother told police at that time Michael had “severe mental health issues and was currently not taking his medication.”
Police believe Michael Wilson returned home around May 14.
Sheriff John Plasse said Michael Wilson soon became a person of interest in his mother’s death and information was released to the public in an attempt to find him.
Owen County authorities were alerted Thursday afternoon to Wilson’s presence at the Owen-Putnam State Forest, and he was arrested about four miles from the park at about 5 p.m.
Wilson was booked into the Vigo County Jail about 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.