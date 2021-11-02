A twice-convicted child molester was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday on charges of possession of child pornography.
John Rice Jr., 69, of Terre Haute, was sentenced Monday in Vigo Superior Court 6 after pleading guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography and admitting to being a habitual offender based on his prior child molest convictions in Clay County in 2003 and 2007.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, Rice could have received a maximum sentence of 15 years.
Detective Donald Toney conducted an investigation into a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Rice was charged with possession of child pornography and alleged to be a habitual offender.
Sex Crimes Deputy Prosecutor Kevin O’Reilly argued during Monday’s hearing for Rice to receive the maximum 15-year prison sentence.
The defense requested a two-year prison sentence with any additional time to be served on probation, work release or home detention.
Judge Michael Lewis sentenced Rice to a 10-year executed prison sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.
“We would like to thank the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their efforts in starting these investigations, Detective Toney for his thorough investigation and Deputy Prosecutor O’Reilly for his work in prosecuting this case,” said Prosecutor Terry Modesitt, in recognizing those involved in the case. “It takes a team effort keeping our children safe.”
