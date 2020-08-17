A Vigo County man convicted of intimidation and possession of a controlled substance in connection to an August 2018 incident involving a threat to a home health care nurse will spend the next year on formal probation.
Gary Diana, 55, was sentenced Monday in Vigo Superior Court 3 where Judge Sarah Mullican ordered a mental health evaluation. Mullican also ordered no contact with the victims in the case.
Diana received a one year sentence for the Level 6 felony intimidation charge, and will serve a concurrent 365-day sentence for the Class A misdemeanor drug charge. All jail time was suspended to formal probation.
Diana was convicted by a jury in February when a former home healthcare nurse testified that Diana threatened to shoot her during a care visit to his home on Sunset Pike Drive.
While investigating that incident, police spent hours removing firearms, ammunition and other weapons from the cluttered house under the state’s Red Flag Law. That law allows law enforcement to seize firearms when a person is deemed a danger to self or others.
No weapons charges were filed against Diana in connection to the weapons hoard. He possessed all of those items legally, officials said.
During Monday's sentencing hearing, the judge heard testimony from an employee at a local family-owned restaurant who said she had an “unsettling” encounter with Diana in June.
The woman said Diana came to the Oy Vey Cafe, ordered food, and made strange statements about soils in graveyards. The woman said she saw what appeared to be the butt of a rifle stuck down the leg of Diana's overalls.
The woman said she contacted police about the incident, and later learned the man was Diana.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said the incident at Jewish kosher restaurant was “eerily similar” to the incident with the home healthcare nurse, when Diana admitted to showing the nurse a shofar, or ram's horn, used for Jewish religious purposes.
Defense attorney Kirk Freeman told the judge a gun dealer has possession of the multiple firearms and stash ammunition seized by the Vigo County Sheriff's Department on Aug. 17, 2018. Those weapons had been in storage, but they were released to the licensed dealer under an agreement with the prosecutor's office.
Diana will use the proceeds of the firearms sales to pay medical expenses, Freeman said.
During the search of Diana's home, police also found an unlabeled bottle of methadone, a controlled substance, leading tot he drug charge. Diana claimed he possessed the drug through a prescription that had expired. Diana has multiple medical issues and multiple prescriptions.
Diana said he plans to appeal the sentence.
