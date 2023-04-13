As the May primary approaches, the League of Women Voters of Vigo County is offering a nonpartisan election resource — VOTE411.org.
The league says this one-stop shop for election information provides Terre Haute voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process.
It provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations, and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide, the league said in a news release.
“It is crucial that voters in Terre Haute make their voices heard this election year,” said Carolyn Callecod, league president in Vigo County.
“VOTE411 is the nation’s premiere online election resource that provides voters with the resources they need to make an informed vote this spring," Callecod said. "The League of Women Voters of Vigo County has published our voter guide on VOTE411 as a resource for all Terre Haute voters.”
The Vigo County league has conducted many voter registration events and held candidate forums for contested candidates in the Terre Haute mayoral and city council races.
The league "is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Terre Haute voters,” said Callecod.
The league also offered its thanks to the Vigo County Clerks’s Office and to Jack Hayes, director of geospatial information systems for the city of Terre Haute, for information to correct the Vote411.org website to reflect district changes made by the Terre Haute City Council last year.
Precincts 8A and 8G were moved from District 2 to District 6. The district in which a voter lives determines which city council candidate(s) will appear on the voter’s ballot, Callecod said.
